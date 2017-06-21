Everything You Have to Do This Summer in Atlanta

Summer happens quickly in Atlanta, so it’s good to know all the main events occurring before fall. So here’s a list of the big-deal happenings all around ATL between now and mid-September, and we’ll keep adding more. You be the judge of just how much summer fun you can stand -- leave it up to us and you’ll surely collapse within a couple weeks, but hey, at least it’ll be a whole lot of fun!
Friday
Jun 16
Decatur Square
It’s now called Summer in the City instead of Decatur Beach Party, but there’ll still be 60 tons of sand in the streets.
Saturday
Jun 17
Mozley Park
The annual Juneteenth parade will have bands, floats, car clubs, and party people.
Saturday
Jun 17
Philips Arena
Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash will also feature Remy Ma, probably dissing Nicki again.
Saturday
Jun 17
Historic Fourth Ward Park
Atlanta Summer Beer Fest will have 200+ sudsy, buzzy beverages and a 5K to help work them off.
Saturday
Jun 24
Historic Fourth Ward Park
Old Fourth Ward Park Arts Fest will have painted, drawn, crafted, and weirdly constructed things. Bring money!
Sunday
Jun 25
The Ritz-Carlton Buckhead
If you like pork and haven’t been to Cochon555, make this the year to try the fancy traveling swine and wine competition between ATL’s best chefs.
Saturday
Jul 1
Georgia Aquarium
You’ll eat Wolfgang Puck barbecue and drink lots of local and regional beer at Red, White & Brew.
Tuesday
Jul 4
Centennial Olympic Park
Watch fireworks synced to music, all for free. Be early for a good spot.
Tuesday
Jul 4
Mall of Georgia
If you’re in Gwinnett County, it might be easier to see the lights and hear the booms here.
Saturday
Jul 15
Atlanta Field Day allows you and friends to play elementary school games even though you now have student loan debt.
Sunday
Jul 16
Park Tavern
Attack of the Killer Tomato Festival, Ford Fry’s celebration of the most contentious fruit, is back in all its acidity.
Saturday
Jul 22
Piedmont Park
The Atlanta Ice Cream Festival wants you to eat all the cold, sweet dairy products you can in seven hours.
Saturday - Sunday
Jul 22-30
Atlantic Station
Watch Venus Williams and other pro tennis players at the weeklong Atlanta Open tourney.
Wednesday
Jul 26
See 360 of the best girls basketball teams in the country at the Tournament of Champions
See 360 of the best girls basketball teams in the country at the Tournament of Champions
Friday
Jul 28
Covenant House Georgia
If the Atlanta African Dance & Drum festival doesn’t make you dance, you can’t dance.
Saturday
Jul 29
Diesel Filling Station
The Atlanta Zombie Pub Crawl, with its zombie shots, pin-up girl contest, and makeup art, will give you life.
Saturday
Jul 29
Heritage Green
A ticket to Prohibition in the Park gets you five cocktails, non-stop food, and a pop-up speakeasy.
Saturday
Aug 5
Eastside Trail - Atlanta BeltLine (various stops)
A cheap ticket gets you five drink tickets at Apres Diem, Hampton + Hudson, Venkman’s, and other nearby BeltLine establishments.
Saturday
Aug 12
Harmony Park
Get six hours of saucy, semi-sad good times at the Decatur BBQ Blues & Bluegrass Festival.
Friday
Aug 18
Hyatt Regency Atlanta
Dress black tie and attend the Can Can Ball to support the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
Friday
Aug 18
Sheraton Atlanta
Atlanta Tattoo Expo promises lots of chances to show off (or stare) at stained skin.
Friday
Aug 18
The Synchronicity Theatre
Buying tix to the Atlanta Underground Film Fest will make up for the time you spent watching that new Baywatch.
Saturday
Aug 19
Riverside Park
Be an ATLien in Roswell by running the Area 13.1 Terrestrial 5K.
Saturday
Aug 19
Piedmont Park
The Piedmont Park Arts Festival will have 250+ artists selling stuff.
Sunday
Aug 20
The Foundry at Puritan Mill
Southern Wing Showdown has 25 restaurants from ATL, Nashville, Charleston, and more regional cities bringing wings.
Saturday
Aug 26
Woodruff Park
The 35 brews at German Bierfest’s 14th anniversary will make you appreciate having a stein.
Saturday
Aug 26
Fifth Street Bridge
Local bartenders will duke it out over who makes the best cocktails in town at the Atlanta Cocktail Wars.
Saturday
Aug 26
Mason Fine Art Gallery
Sample many premium Georgia wines -- and ones from further away -- at Wine Fest.
Saturday
Aug 26
Hide under a tree while you eat, drink, and hear live music at the annual GP festival.
Friday
Sep 1
Decatur Square
Meet authors, learn how to write a book, and nerd out in the best way possible at Decatur Book Festival.
Friday
Sep 1
Hyatt Regency Atlanta
It’s DragonCon. Nothing else to say, just be there, as weirdly dressed as you possibly can be.
Sunday
Sep 3
Grant Park
House in the Park is free, and there are a lot of house DJs pumping out songs to make you step.
Sunday
Sep 3
Georgia International Horse Park
Atlanta Jerk Fest just sounds like a party full of people you’ve dated. It’s actually about Caribbean food, music, and good vibes.
Friday
Sep 8
Yasiin Bey, Too $hort, Jill Scott, and more will hit the ONE Musicfest stage; Bey’s retiring after this so don’t miss it.
Saturday
Sep 9
Eastside Trail - Atlanta BeltLine
The Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade will be very illuminating.
Sign up here for our daily Atlanta email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun the ATL has to offer.