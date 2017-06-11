A first-annual performance art festival for the ages

Even if your church insists on intelligent design, you'd be not-smart to miss The Big Bang Ball, a first-annual "modern dustbowl carnival" with food from The Sugar Dolls and Good Food, plus actually awesome performance artists, all of whom are one-time or current clients of show-thrower BANG! Management. Some of what your $20 advance ticket buys
Live music: Hear knee-thumping indie jazz/ R&B/ folk/ soul sounds from local bands like energetic five-piecer Villain Family, and "musical preservationists" Blair Crimmins & The Hookers, who clearly benefited from some BANG! Management themselves
Burlesque: A seven-minute aerial strip tease -- accompanied, naturally, by improvisational psychedelic rock cello sounds -- will be performed by Deisha Oliver-Millar and Sadie Hawkins, who will invite you to dance! And also everyone else at this thing
Wrasslin': ATL-based suplexing troupe Empire will stage matches between such singlet-ed studs as the Power Ranger-masked Warhorses, and average-ish guy Scott Steel. Go, Power Ranger-masked Warhorses
Puppets: The Imaginary Menagerie's bringing large-scale, moving metallic works that'll roam the crowd, including a lion the size of two men, and a life-sized, lit-eyed gorilla, who seems to have intelligently designed a way to really hit the trees.
Even if your church insists on intelligent design, you'd be not-smart to miss The Big Bang Ball, a first-annual "modern dustbowl carnival" with food from The Sugar Dolls and Good Food, plus actually awesome performance artists, all of whom are one-time or current clients of show-thrower BANG! Management.