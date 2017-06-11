Just like Snooki, Thrillist AC's taking nine months' leave from the Jersey Shore, then'll re-emerge Memorial Day 2013
with Jionni's baby!. And because you base your entire social calendar on these emails, here're 36 epic ways to keep the party going for 36 weeks straight
(1) Tequila snowcones (2) A 20-scoop, three-foot-high sundae (3) Poolside cocktail pitchers (4) Hot tub... suites (5) Push-button waterfalls (6) Monica Alexandra (7) 30 under-$10 plates 'til 2a (8) Whole-roasted pigs, carved tableside (9) Car Bomb milkshakes (10) Banana-infused Jameson (11) The Sweat Festival (12) The Craft Beer Festival (13) The Bubba Gump Seafood Festival (14) Iron Chef Night (15) A new beach with a Surf School (16) Bikini girls with turntables (17) Off-menu lobster corn dogs (18) A Macallan menu (19) Mixx Mayhem Sundays (20) The Poker Open (21) 23oz punch bowls (22) A power boat yacht show (next Thurs!) (23) The dude from Louie, live (24) A bigger, naked-er HQ (25) Nets vs Sixers at Boardwalk Hall (Go Bynum?) (26) Margaritaville (27) The first Native-American-tribe-owned AC casino (28) A Bloody Mary White Party (29) The Price Is Right live hosted by Jerry Springer (30) Pool deck beer maidens (31) A 1/2 pound of candied bacon bourbon burger (32) The Nik Wallenda Experience (33) A Michael Phelps pool party that'll make your shoulders look tiny (34) A House of Blues foam party (35) Models, walking around (36) And because it wouldn't be
500 270 Days of Summer without a Smiths reference...
Thrillist-approved partying for while we're away
