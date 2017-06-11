Lifestyle

Bonnaroo just peed its pants

Barring a Mega-death, Metallica's landing on Bader Field June 23rd-24th for the first-ever Orion Music + More Festival: a four-stage, 40-band, tickets-are-on-sale-this-very-minute rock god fest that'll include Metallica's only North American performances of Ride the Lightning and The Black Album in their entirety. And before you're all, "I don't even like Metallica, I only like Modest Mouse and Cage the Elephant," just know that both of those bands will be there too (!), along with tons of other non-music-related awesome. A peek: The Music: In addition to back-to-back nights of Lars and friends, expect a lineup that's mostly electric-rock-surf-pop-southern-country, with acts like Arctic Monkeys, Modest Mouse (told you!), Cage the Elephant (told you again!!), and Red Fang, local talent including Jersey's Titus Andronicus, and even a Heavy Metal Comedy set starring SNL alum/Goat Boy Jim Breuer. The Must-Eat/Drink: Sustenance'll include a somehow-Sbarro's-free food court teeming with jalapeno corn dogs, pulled pork sammies, Philly cheesesteaks, and grass-fed burgers, plus they'll have bars scattered around the fest grounds stocked with gloriously cheap beer, brown spirits from Bruvado, and massive quantities of small-batch Tito's Vodka. The More: There'll be a sneaker tent (natch) with Metallica-edition Half Cabs (and a mini skate ramp); a film tent with rock cinema hand-picked by Mr. Ulrich; and Kirk Hammett's personal horror artifact collection coupled with (yawn) zombie makeovers, plus they'll have 170 custom bikes & muscle cars (think: '36 Auburn Roadster) and they'll even do a surf competition with heavy metal-loving Billabong aerialists -- so expect to see Kelly... Slayer?

1. Orion Music + More Festival 501 North Albany Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 (Bader Field)

Barring a Mega-death, Metallica's landing on Bader Field June 23rd-24th for the first-ever Orion Music + More Festival: a four-stage, 40-band, tickets-are-on-sale-this-very-minute rock god fest that'll include Metallica's only North American performances of Ride the Lightning and The Black Album in their entirety.

