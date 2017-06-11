Because they don't throw galas for Mr. Dream… yet, hit the next best thing this Saturday at the Mike Tyson-featuring All-Star Boxing Legends Gala
This black-tie-optional, some-tie-probably-required affair'll let you eat and drink alongside punching/face-tattooing legend Iron Mike on the very same boardwalk where he scored 13 of his painful-est knockouts. Joining him: 75 other pugilistic legends ranging from Tommy "Hitman" Hearns and Riddick Bowe, to Hector Camacho Jr. and Lou Duva (who trained everyone from Rocky Marciano to -- way more impressively -- Rowdy Roddy Piper), to the guy who reffed Rocky V, and the dude Tyson knocked out the night Tupac got shot. After you talk to Duva about what it was like to train Rowdy Roddy Piper, you'll partake in a cocktail hour with choose-your-own-adventure 'tails, then dive into a three-course dinner sporting eats like slow-roasted boneless short ribs and Jersey Shore crab cakes served with asparagus spears and NOT (phew) broccoli machetes
Oh, and the whole thing'll also be one big tribute for the late, great, extra smoky Smokin' Joe Frazier, who'll likely be honored with recountings of some of his most devastating Punch-Outs!!.
Cocktails & crab cakes with The Baddest Man on the Planet
