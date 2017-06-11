Want hot tub bottle service? Yes. Yes you do.

Lifestyle

Because regular bikini-rocking go-go dancers are totally lame and boring, Harrah's is celebrating the officially-open-for-the-Summer unveiling of its gazillion-dollar-renovated Pool After Dark this Friday with way-more-impressive floating bikini-rocking go-go dancers, plus tons of other totally awesome newness. A pre-opening peek: Ambiance: Voted last year's (yawn) Mega-Club of the Year, PAD's dome-covered oonce-y swim retreat's now decked with Mega-Mega-Mega-Club of the Year amenities like plexiglass pool-top stages, multiple DJ booths & just-tweaked speakers, cushier cabana beds, and enough Belvedere Vodka bars to make your head swim, even if you left your face-Speedo at home. Jacuzz-biance: The club also encircled banquettes around its five eight-person-fitting VIP-area hot tubs, plus installed fridges in the jacuzzi cabanas that'll be stocked based on your package -- so if you're rolling with Visanthe Shiancoe expect five bottles of Belvedere, five bottles of Moët Rose (!), sparklers, and 15 comped admission passes. Party-biance: Sorta confusingly, Jamie Foxx and Funkmaster Flex'll be at the Pool for this weekend's kickoff All-White Celebrity Gala, which you'd totally get in on if someone else were floating the bill. Speaking of which...

