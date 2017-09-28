26 Actually Great Date Ideas in Austin

Whether it’s a first Tinder date, or No. 500 with your main squeeze, ideas for a night out are something you want to keep fresh and fun. Thus, we racked our brains for creative date-night outings sure to bring out your inner kid, inner nerd, and inner romantic. All you have to do now is try not to blurt out something cripplingly embarrassing.
1. Mini-golf with a sixer
Grab a six-pack of Hops & Grain, then go to Peter Pan Mini Golf and play 18 incredibly kitschy (is there any other kind?) holes. Mini-golf (and beer) are perfect first-date icebreakers. It's cash-only, but there’s finally an ATM on site.
2. Oysters and a mai tai
When you’re feeling really confident about your feelings for the person you’re seeing, and want to seal the deal, take them to Clark's for oysters and a classic mai tai. The aphrodisiac qualities of the slippery mollusks combined with a totally Instagrammable cocktail will send him/her right over the edge and into your... heart. (What did you think we were going to say?)
3. Moonlight cruise on Lady Bird Lake
For only 10 bucks a person, you can treat yourself and your friend to an hour-long cruise on Lady Bird Lake under the stars. It’s BYOB, and the views of glittery Downtown at night are trés romantique. Also cash-only!
4. Learn how to two-step
We’ve all been there -- you’re at The White Horse, there’s a hoppin’ bluegrass band playing, and the dance floor is full of intimidatingly great dancers. You go out there and proceed to spin your date the wrong way, step on her feet, and almost drop her during the dip. (I’ve been dropped, and it’s not fun.) Lucky for us, all the dance instructors from Two Left Foots are there to baby-step us into legit two-steppin’ masters -- every Saturday at 7pm at The White Horse... FOR FREE.
5. Third Thursdays at the Blanton Museum of Art
Take in some culture from the Blanton's permanent and rotating collections. On the third Thursday of every month, the museum stays open until 9pm -- perfect for a post-dinner hangout.
6. Cocktails, pizza, and live blues at King Bee
Formerly known as Legendary White Swan, beloved eastside spot King Bee is a new incarnation serving craft cocktails (try one of the rotating frozen drinks) and fantastic pizza. Every Monday, you can check out The Little Elmore Reed Blues Band at 10pm. Monday dates are way less pressure.
7. Tours and tastings
Show your date you’re cultured and head to Southeast Austin, where Fitzhugh Road has become the place for breweries and distilleries to set up shop and give free tours and tastings on weekends. Start at Treaty Oak Ranch for a distillery tour followed by cocktails and smoked meat at Ghost Hill Restaurant, then hit Argus Cidery, Revolution Spirits (Austin Reserve Gin, Amaro, and Coffee Liqueur), and Last Stand Brewing, which are all on the same block. Then, mosey on down to Jester King Brewery for uniquely crafted, award-winning beer and pies from Stanley’s Farmhouse Pizza.
8. Go bowling at Dart Bowl
Check out your date’s competitive side -- while wearing goofy shoes. Although Dart Bowl is famous for its greasy enchiladas, maaayyybe skip those this once. Also, Friday and Saturday evenings, UT students get one free game with a student ID.
9. Sing your heart/lungs out
Depending on what side of town you’re on, there are a few great options here. Northsiders check out Hi Tunes Karaoke -- it has clean rooms, is BYOB and BYO-food, and is open almost all night! Southsiders: The Highball’s TV- and film-themed private rooms are a blast, and are free to rent from 4:30-7pm all week. Pro tip: The blacklight in the Twilight Zone-themed room will make your teeth look green; go for the cozy Twin Peaks-themed room instead.
10. Show off your mad trivia skills
This is probably best suited for a third date, when you’ve come to terms with introducing your weird friends to your new person. Geeks Who Drink are all over town, all week; find a spot near you and seal the deal with your team’s vast knowledge of fictional planets. Shout-out to Qo’noS!
11. Get artsy at Canopy
Canopy is a huge creative arts complex that hosts Open Canopy on the first Saturday of each month from noon-6pm. Galleries and artist studios are open to the public. Check out the special events and workshops that are coming up.
12. First Thursday on South Congress
Stroll arm-in-arm down South Congress, from Barton Springs Road to Elizabeth Street; the block is taken over by live music, craft vendors, and food. People-watch, and then have a drink on the beautiful courtyard of the San Jose afterwards.
13. Get a little sweaty at the Thursday Night Social Ride
Meet at Festival Beach at 7pm on Thursdays and enjoy the cool night air as you bike with a large group of more than 100 (usually). The first stop is another park, then the ride ends at a host bar. Bring a bike lock!
14. Watch the sunset at Mount Bonnell
Here’s the perfect opportunity to experience a breathtaking view, but also pretend like you are a contestant on The Bachelor. Be sure to mention how "amazing" the view is. Also, Instagram that sunset like it’s your job. Pro tip: because it changes by a minute or so every day, see the exact time the sun will set with this nifty link.
15. B-I-N-G-O
Channel your inner senior citizen with a rousing game of bingo at one of Austin’s bingo halls. There’s B-12 Bingo (South), Lucky Lady Bingo (Central), and Big Star Bingo (North). Just make sure you sit in the non-smoking room. BYOB is acceptable as long as it’s accompanied by good behavior.
16. Be a pinball wizard
Pinballz is famous for its vast collection of classic pinball machines and new-school arcade games. Win game tickets and hook your date up with something from the prize shop. A spider ring? A handful of Tootsie Rolls? The sky’s the limit. Pro tip: you can BYOB; the catch is, they must be brought in one at a time.
17. See improv and sketch comedy at The New Movement
There’s a talented group of writers, actors, and comedians at The New Movement, and they host free -- and practically free -- events all week. Every night, catch one of their original comedy shows; they range from inappropriate to political to hilariously absurd. Check out the calendar here. Also... BYOB!
18. Stroll through vineyards
Show your date you're in the know when it comes to all things vino with a weekend road trip to a winery. We like Wedding Oak Winery in Fredericksburg, Driftwood Estate Winery in Driftwood, and William Chris Vineyards in Hye.
19. Get sneaky at a speakeasy
OK, it’s the 21st century, and there are no real speakeasies left. BUT, there are bars that give you the feeling that you're sipping drinks somewhere no one else knows about. Check out the unmarked Midnight Cowboy on Dirty Sixth, the found-behind-a-false-bookcase Firehouse Lounge, and Vinyl, which is accessed through a fake barrel inside Tellers.
20. Jazz on Rainey
Every Tuesday at 9:30pm, the Michael Hale Trio with Mac McIntosh performs at cocktail den Half Step. This Rainey Street haunt stands out from its more raucous neighbors with its expertly crafted classic cocktails and dark, moody atmosphere. With the soulful stylings of this unique and unforgettable jazz trio, you may just find yourself dancing cheek to cheek.
21. Have a picnic at... any park!
Grab a blanket, hit up Central Market for classy edibles and beverages, pick up a boom box (do they still make those?)... and let your date know you’re creative, romantic, and enjoy nature. There’s Zilker, Butler Park, or Hamilton Pool; you can drive out to Pedernales Falls State Park; or check out naked people at Hippie Hollow -- the details are up to you!
22. Score some BBQ
Have some of Austin’s best ‘cue at la Barbecue’s new digs at the Quickie Pickie on East Cesar Chavez. Or, ditch the lines and head to the fantastic (and under-the-radar) LeRoy and Lewis, where the menu rotates daily and the options never disappoint -- we’re talking pork belly, brisket, kimchi deviled eggs, BRISKET COOKIES, and more.
23. Spend the night at Native
Sure, it might be presumptuous to suggest an overnight stay right at the jump, but this hip new east side hostel -- with a stylish lounge that’s open to the public -- is also home to a bevy of cool weekly events. On Thursdays, it hosts an East Austin bar crawl followed by Night Shift, where Native’s in-house DJ collaborates with live musicians; on Friday nights, Austin’s top DJs provide tunes for the chic crowd; and Saturdays are for brunch and mimosas. Take your pick, and see where the night takes you.
24. Catch a classic movie screening
Austin Film Society now has a two-screen theater showing independent, arthouse, classic, and cult films both old and new. These are films you won’t find on any other screens in town, and better yet, AFS Cinema also has a menu of elevated snacks (like Smokey Denmark hot dogs), beer, wine, and cocktails (like the Firing Squad: Espolon blanco tequila, angostura bitters, lime juice, pomegranate molasses, Topo Chico).
25. Learn about cheese while you learn about each other
Antonelli’s, Austin’s premier cheesemongers (aka the folks who provide the good stuff to top restaurants), offers a variety of classes both at the shop and at cool spots around town, which include pairings with local beer, jam, and more. Spend quality time with your date while you learn all about the origin and aging process of the expertly curated selection at Antonelli’s. Best of all, the classes are always BYOB, so be sure to grab a bottle on the way!
26. Grab a shareable drink for two
Picture you and your date sipping a boozy concoction out of a ceramic poodle or blowfish with two long straws, just like the idyllic ‘50s soda shop image... only way better. Try the shareable Rings of Saturn (gin, passionfruit, lemon, falernum, orgeat, peychaud) from Whisler’s, Puff Puff Pass (sweet potato shochu, aged rum, pecan, grapefruit, five-spice bitters) from Kemuri Tatsu-ya, or the Jay Jay Bowl (tiki rum blend, macadamia nut, coconut, lime, pineapple) from Midnight Cowboy.
