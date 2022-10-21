The Best Places in Austin to See Live Music

The neon sign that hangs outside esteemed Austin institution, Antone’s, illuminates the venue’s name in a bright blue—and, considering the spot’s deep rooted ties to blues music, the color choice feels more than appropriate. Although the club has changed locations multiple times since it first opened in 1975, it has been consistent in drawing some of the greatest in the genre to wherever their stage happens to be. Antone’s has seemingly hosted every big name you could think of when it comes to the blues. Past performers include B.B. King, Muddy Waters, and Jimmy Reed. Add to that already impressive list names like Ray Charles and James Brown, plus its reputation as a much-frequented haunt of Stevie Ray Vaughan, and you begin to understand the notoriety this place holds in the city’s musical history. Today, the “Home of the Blues” hosts artists from all styles and sounds of music in their home on East 5th. Its cozy environment (it has chairs!) makes the performances there feel personal, and serves to create a strong sense of connection between the artist and their fans.