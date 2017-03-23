48 Free Things to Do in Austin

1. Crowd-surf sans cover at Free Week

Start your year off with a little over a week of free live music every January. Think of it as a mini-SXSW geared towards Austinites -- no wristband (or wallet) required.

2. Park yourself at Zilker

Austin’s Central Park equivalent, Zilker is located conveniently in the center of the city and is an ideal spot for pickup sports, picnicking, and playing with pups. Whether you want to work out or lay out, with 351 acres, it’s basically a field of dreams.

3. Go check out the bats on Congress Ave Bridge

Austin is home to the world’s largest urban bat colony, and watching them swarm out from under the Congress Ave Bridge is probably one of the most famous attractions in Austin, as you probably know all too well. Which is probably why there’s even an entire (not-free) festival for that.