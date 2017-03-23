48 Free Things to Do in Austin

1. Crowd-surf sans cover at Free Week
Start your year off with a little over a week of free live music every January. Think of it as a mini-SXSW geared towards Austinites -- no wristband (or wallet) required.
2. Park yourself at Zilker
Austin’s Central Park equivalent, Zilker is located conveniently in the center of the city and is an ideal spot for pickup sports, picnicking, and playing with pups. Whether you want to work out or lay out, with 351 acres, it’s basically a field of dreams.
3. Go check out the bats on Congress Ave Bridge
Austin is home to the world’s largest urban bat colony, and watching them swarm out from under the Congress Ave Bridge is probably one of the most famous attractions in Austin, as you probably know all too well. Which is probably why there’s even an entire (not-free) festival for that.
4. Get your fine-art fix on Thursdays at the Blanton
Switch up your normal Thirsty Thursday routine and instead head to the Blanton Museum of Art, which is free on Thursdays, and on the third Thursday of every month is open until 9pm, giving you plenty of time to get your art on.
5. Take a Texas crash course at the Bullock Museum
Everything’s bigger in Texas, including our state pride, which is why natives have been learning Texas history and pledging allegiance to the Texas flag since first grade. For non-locals, this museum -- offering free admission on the first Sunday of every month -- is a sufficient way to see what all the hype is about.
6. Take a lap at Barton Springs Pool
Whether you’re an early riser or a night owl, your swimming needs are covered during Barton Springs' free hours in November to February, though residents get a half-off discount the rest of the year.
7. Think below the border at Mexic-Arte and Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center
Learn more about the art and culture of our neighbors through the Mexic-Arte Museum (free on Sundays) and the Cultural Center, where admission is always free.
8. Catch a sunrise or sunset at Mt. Bonnell
For some stunning views of Lake Austin and the Downtown skyline, check out Mt. Bonnell. Legend has it that if you and your love walk up the stairs hand-in-hand, you will be together forever.
9. Skip the Segway and embark on a walking tour
Want to learn more about your city? While the Austin Visitors Center no longer offers free tours, there are plenty of self-guided options that allow you to play tourist for the day.
10. Saddle up and hit The Veloway
Skip the spin class and take your bike outside on this 3.1-mile paved asphalt loop, which is designed for bikes and rollerblading and serves as a fun alternative to the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail and Boardwalk.
11. Enjoy some time with Mother Nature at the Greenbelt
In Austin, an oasis is mere minutes away. The Greenbelt offers hiking, rock climbing, and tubing, making it the most amazing and affordable outdoor experience imaginable.
12. Show off your keg-stand skills on game day
While going to a UT football game might not be free, parking lot antics often are. Wander around, search out some sponsored tents, Google your way to an open-to-the-public event, or befriend undergrads with beer.
13. Get your Indiana Jones on at the Austin Nature & Science Center
The mission of ANSC (located at the edge of Zilker Park) is to “increase awareness and appreciation of the natural environment,” and the center features educational exhibits, workshops, and, most importantly, a dino pit in which you can dig for dinosaur fossils... which, let’s be real, we’re all excited about.
14. Spray it, don’t say it, at HOPE Outdoor Gallery
An amazing, constantly evolving collection of legal outdoor graffiti, the HOPE Outdoor Gallery epitomizes Austin’s creative culture and offers a way to enjoy incredible art in a totally unstuffy setting.
15. Soak up live music on the lawn at Blues on the Green
You don’t have to wait until ACL for live music and crazy crowds at Zilker. Every year, KGSR takes over the park for a free, super-popular summer concert series. Just be sure to bring your own blanket.
16. Picnic (or picket) at the Texas State Capitol
One of the man-made wonders of Austin, the Capitol is a pretty incredible architectural feat, and admission is free. It’s also surrounded by lush, sprawling grounds that make for lovely lunch-break lounging -- whether or not you approve of the actual politics.
17. Wander around a farmers market
The SFC Farmers' Market at Republic Square Park, the Texas Farmers' Market at Mueller, the HOPE Farmers Market... the list goes on. And whether you’re there for entertainment, products, or people-watching, they don’t disappoint.
18. Peruse the iconic collections of the Harry Ransom Center
From art and photography to writings and books, the Harry Ransom Center -- located on the UT campus -- is home to some super-legit pieces of history, including the museum’s main event: the Gutenberg Bible.
19. Catch Christmas fever at the Trail of Lights
For 50 years, the Trail of Lights has served as a Griswold-esque way to get into the Christmas spirit. Cue “Jingle Bells,” spike some hot chocolate, and head over to Zilker Monday through Thursday, when there is no cost of admission, to stroll through. The park is totally transformed via amazing string lights and decorations, particularly the star of the show: the Zilker Holiday Tree, a 155ft sculpture boasting over 3,000 lights.
20. Take in movies and live music at Sound & Cinema
Every summer, Do512 and the Alamo Drafthouse join forces to bring the public live music and beloved films on the lawn of the Long Center. Jam to an Austin band before the sun sets, and then settle back with a drink and your food truck fare and enjoy one of the classic flicks they’ve selected this season.
21. Unleash your inner hippie at Eeyore's Birthday Party
If you want to witness “keep Austin weird” in action and determine if drum circles are your thing, don a crazy costume (pasties tend to be popular) and head to Pease Park for this yearly iconic gathering celebrating everyone’s favorite emo cartoon character.
22. Head Downtown for 2nd Street Soundcheck
Sixteen restaurants, 20+ bands, 24 shops... that's what you're invited to experience and enjoy at this free event taking place -- where else -- in Austin's 2nd Street District.
23. Have a rare wholesome Sixth St experience at the Pecan Street Festival
The normal, drunken crowd of Sixth St is replaced by families, animals, art vendors, and stages at this delightful fest, which takes place once in the spring and once in the fall. (Whether you go or not, mark your calendars, because while the festival is pleasant, the resulting traffic is anything but.)
24. Embark on a party marathon at SXSW
Let’s face it: If you’re not in the industry, you don’t really need a badge. SXSW has more than enough free parties, concerts, and events (often with free food and drinks) to make any freeloader happy.
25. Have an easy, breezy time at Zilker Kite Festival
There’s no time like this fest to get your Mary Poppins on at the park and go fly a kite. Giant crowds are a guarantee, and kite casualties a probability, but it’s pretty much impossible to have a less-than-delightful day.
26. Inspect the sculpture scene at the UMLAUF
Thanks to the support of donors, admission to the UMLAUF Sculpture Garden & Museum, which exhibits the work of Charles Umlauf, is free through the end of August, making art more accessible to everyone.
27. Deck your walls via the East Austin Studio Tour and West Austin Studio Tour
The city’s creatives open the doors to their galleries and studios during these self-guided events, which each take place over the course of two weekends, and feature events, special exhibits, and the chance to get up close and personal with local artists.
28. Get lit at the Texas Book Festival
Wrangle your book-club buddies and head to this annual fest featuring 250+ acclaimed authors, 80+ exhibitors, live music, activities, and more.
29. Watch action on the water at the Dragon Boat Festival
For this annual event at Festival Beach -- put on by the Asian American Cultural Center -- a 2,000-year-old tradition is re-created right on Lady Bird Lake. Place your bet on one of the 40ft boats, and cheer as they race across the water.
30. Bypass the theater for Austin Movies in the Park
Pack up the popcorn, because the Austin Parks Foundation presents outdoor movie screenings at various Austin parks, which is a setting where you don’t get in trouble for smuggling in snacks.
31. Witness insane wordplay at the O. Henry Pun-Off
You will cringe, you will groan, and you will be undeniably impressed at this annual event that pits sharp-witted contestants against each other for on-stage duels in which the pun is mightier than the sword.
32. Enjoy in-store acoustic action via live performances at Waterloo Records
Catch occasional free shows from touring artists when they hit up one of Austin’s iconic record stores and put on cozy, in-your-face performances
33. Embrace the fun of F1 at Circuit of the Americas Fan Fest
When the F1 races head into town, the Fan Fest kicks off with an awesome party that’s far more conveniently located than COTA.
34. Get laughs with your latte at Sure Thing
On weekends, satisfy your caffeine & comedy cravings at Austin Java, which offers live performances every Saturday.
35. Spice up your life at the Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival
Test your tolerance via hundreds of hot sauces at this annual festival benefitting the Capital Area Food Bank. While admission is free in the technical, monetary sense, be sure bring a few non-perishable items to donate for entry!
36. Discover all the amazing exhibits on Austin Museum Day
An annual opportunity to check out over 44 of Austin’s museums for free. Mark your calendars for Sunday, September 18 for the 2016 Austin Museum Day.
37. Listen to free tunes from your faves at Unplugged at the Grove
Every summer, KGSR presents a free concert series at Shady Grove that’s stacked with some steadily excellent acts. Come early to snag a chair, or bring a blanket and spread out on the grass... either way, you can enjoy the drink specials.
38. Experience theatre alfresco at the Zilker Hillside Theater
For over 50 years, Zilker Theatre Productions has been putting on spectacular summer musicals that run at the Zilker Hillside Theater over the course of a few weeks. Think shows like Hairspray (2015) and Shrek: The Musical (2016) that make for a fun date or an awesome family-friendly evening.
39. Get a western hat and do the "Boot Scootin’ Boogie"
Looking to cut a rug out amongst some country boys and girls? Country Thunder Thursday at Banger’s Sausage House and Beer Garden features a new, custom-made dance floor in the beer garden and enough music for all of your friends in low places to enjoy.
40. Take a walk somewhere new
Mueller Lake Park is a man-made waterfront, trail, and park floating alongside the burgeoning Mueller community. Whether you need a break from the Thinkery or the new Alamo Drafthouse or just want to enjoy the sunset, you can do far worse so close to the Capitol than Lake Park.
41. Find your inner child... and beat them at Pong
The Austin Toy Museum on Cesar Chavez St, is already cool enough as a one-stop for classic toys, games, and memorabilia, but there’s also an arcade that’s free with admission. Events throughout the year will always remind you that it’s OK to be a kid again.
42. Sweat for free with Whole Foods
The Whole Foods location Downtown offers a number of fitness, yoga, strength training, and cardio classes, either in their community room or on their awesome rooftop space. These classes fill up fast, so be sure to act fast.
43. Play with some furry friends in need of a home
Any number of shelters, adoption centers, and rescue operations would love to have volunteers sign up for walking dogs, playing with cats, and showing these animals waiting for a home that someone cares. The Blue Cat Cafe on Navasota St always has cats available to play with, as well as yoga classes on the first and third Sundays of the month.
44. Visit a junkyard paradise
Need to find a new nation of the junkyard persuasion? The Cathedral of Junk rests just south of Austin on Lareina Dr, and is a monolith of metal and scrap. The Cathedral is a perennial roadside attraction that is a wonder to behold, as much as it is an ode to one man’s trash being another man’s treasure.
45. Disc Golf around Austin
Looking to find yourself under par around the city? Use some Google Magic to find any number of disc golf courses scattered around the city, including the oldest park of its kind in Texas at Bartholomew Park, established in 1982.
46. Hit up a Barton Springs alternative
Is Barton Springs a little too mainstream? Trek out to Twin Falls, just north of the MoPac on Barton Creek. The falls and stream are as good of a place as any to chill out and find shade, while climbing paths, walking paths, and plenty of space for pets are abound.
47. Get lost in the gardens
The Zilker Botanical Gardens on Barton Springs Rd is 22 acres of finely pruned paradise waiting for anyone wanting to tour its grounds. While there are guided tours available, there’s nothing stopping you from going in and seeing the gardens, sights, plants, and sounds of this Austin establishment.
48. Checkmate your mates on a giant chess board
Wooldridge Square Park houses giant chess, an Austin Parks Foundation initiative that is exactly what it sounds like: An oversized chess board with board pieces that go up to your knees. Other events frequent this space, so be sure to check their Facebook page for daily information and updates.
