The Best Places to Experience East Austin's Latinx Culture

When Matt Cisneros was a boy, he knew exactly where he could find his grandfather, Rudy “Cisco” Cisneros. The namesake of Cisco’s Restaurant Bakery & Bar, Cisco had a favorite table where he’d talk to people from all over East Austin neighborhoods and beyond.

“Walking in those doors, you had to make a turn to get to those tables,” says Matt Cisneros. “But knowing that he was there, holding court, that is one of the coolest memories I can think of.”

The exact date Cisco’s opened is often disputed, with some accounts saying 1943, others claiming 1955. Either way, it’s an old-school joint. In 2017, alongside his friend Will Bridges, Matt Cisneros purchased the restaurant from his uncle Clovis, who had inherited it from Cisco—making the restaurant one of the few remaining places in East Austin that can claim a longstanding multigenerational history with the city.

It’s no secret that East Austin has changed a lot over the years—one only has to look back at most accounts of the city’s history to see a clear tale of segregation and gentrification. Back in 1928, the Koch and Fowler city plan aimed to create a “Negro District,” specifically blocking out much of East Austin and a few other areas as the only places Black people could get access to key public services. Not coincidentally, these areas had the town’s weakest zoning restrictions. When the practice of Redlining (which is where federal benefits are denied to certain neighborhoods primarily along racial lines) became prevalent in the 1930s, these areas that were now primarily Black and Latinx saw opportunities limited even more with fewer financial investments. And now, with rising rent prices and East Austin's new status as national hot spot destination, more and more places from East Austin’s original vibrant culture have shuttered. Classics like Tex-Mex joint El Azteca, which had been open since 1963, have closed their doors within the past few years.

So places like Cisco’s, which is now in its third generation of family ownership, are all the more special. “We’ve got people here who have been working here since I was a couple of years old,” says Cisneros. “The same way, people have their home bar. Cisco’s is that home restaurant. It’s very traditional that way.”

As Latinx heritage month rolls in, we want to highlight some Latinx places in East Austin that have a long history with the city, as well as a few newer places that are starting their stories while paying homage to what has come before.

Additionally, in light of the catastrophic and ongoing damage inflicted by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico, consider donating to the country during this time of need and widespread power outages. Ways to help include donating to national nonprofits, such as Hispanic Federation, or following local groups, such as Puerto Rican Organization for Educational Support and Advocacy (PROESA) at University of Texas, for more information.