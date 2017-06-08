Get a first look at a hand-held hack-n-slasher

-
Mobile gaming should be more about cutting up evil hordes than rope, fruit, or your wrists because you can't finish level 3-1 of Angry Birds. So this weekend, hit the unveiling of God of Blades: White Whale Games' pulp-fantasy-novel and prog-rock-influenced side scroller, debuting at the Highball during the monthly indie-gaming meet-up Juegos Rancheros. Basically, you'll love this game if you...
- were mastering the Bushido Blade while all the other kids were out Street Fighting
- wish Brian Eno had done soundtracks for weird 1970s Italian horror movies
- always thought you deserved a magical sword for Foursquaring your arrival at a library?
- were nerding out to pulp fantasy novels way before the people who beat you up for doing that picked up Game of Thrones
- find yourself incensed by the way other games involving imaginary creatures play loose with the laws of physics
- want to protect the planet from doom-cults, and also once joined a Doom cult
