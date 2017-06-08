Lifestyle

Get a first look at a hand-held hack-n-slasher

By Published On 06/28/2012 By Published On 06/28/2012

Trending

related

Anthony Bourdain Says Filipino Food Will Take America By Storm

related

Everything You Need to Do in Boston This Weekend

related

Chipotle Has a New Free Burrito Deal Just for Nurses

related

Walmart’s Huge Robotic Kiosks Let you Pick Up Groceries 24/7
    Mobile gaming should be more about cutting up evil hordes than rope, fruit, or your wrists because you can't finish level 3-1 of Angry Birds. So this weekend, hit the unveiling of God of Blades: White Whale Games' pulp-fantasy-novel and prog-rock-influenced side scroller, debuting at the Highball during the monthly indie-gaming meet-up Juegos Rancheros. Basically, you'll love this game if you...
    • were mastering the Bushido Blade while all the other kids were out Street Fighting
    • wish Brian Eno had done soundtracks for weird 1970s Italian horror movies
    • always thought you deserved a magical sword for Foursquaring your arrival at a library?
    • were nerding out to pulp fantasy novels way before the people who beat you up for doing that picked up Game of Thrones
    • find yourself incensed by the way other games involving imaginary creatures play loose with the laws of physics
    • want to protect the planet from doom-cults, and also once joined a Doom cult

    Intrigued? Then watch the trailer, then head to the Highball for happy hour-priced booze and hands-on demos (including bonus levels involving endless evil hordes!), or you'll be one angry bird.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More