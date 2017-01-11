12 Things You Need to Do in Austin This February

February has the fewest days of any month, so you could just resign yourself to it also having the least amount of fun, but that would be a terrible decision. Make February count extra-hard and fill up (literally, you're going to be eating a bunch) on these Austin events:
Feb 1 Sun
Super Bowl, wings, and drinks They’ll have beer specials, hot wings, and two fancy punches inspired by New England and Seattle: Medford Rum Punch — an adaptation of a classic Jerry Thomas punch recipe from the 1880s and Fresh-Pick Punch: OOLA gin (a Seattle-based distillery), apple brandy, Amontillado Sherry, Honeycrisp apple cider, fresh lemon, Honeybush tea, St. Germain, and Angostura bitters.
Feb 1 Sun
Super Bowl-watch with wings Sports bars not your thing? Watch the Super Bowl while eating authentic Neapolitan and Roman-style pizza and Calabrian wings... they’ll be projecting the game on the big screen with sound.
Feb 11 Wed
Lumberjack Off Attention all flannel-wearers and lumberjacks! Come compete in such events as: keg-lifting (not drinking), arm wrestling, a burping contest, and a dance-off. The top lumberjacks will be awarded prizes, and the Cazamance food trailer will serve pancakes and bacon with syrup.
Feb 12 Thu
Valentine's weekend at Eden East Enjoy a five-course prix fixe menu from Chef Sonya Cote that includes a Champagne toast, private tables, and some special surprises -- all while dining on the dreamy grounds of Springdale Farms.
Feb 14 Sat
Valentine’s Day at Travaasa The Preserve Kitchen + Bar is serving up plenty of aphrodisiacs and aperitifs this month. Executive Chef Ben Baker is featuring a four-course tasting menu that includes a special matchmaking -- perfectly paired wines by resident sommelier Edward Morgan.
Feb 14 Sat
Valentine’s Day dinner at TRACE Get sexy at TRACE -- where diners can select from a three-course meal with choices like Agnolotti en Brodo (foie gras-filled pasta, duck consommé) and dessert options like White Chocolate Raspberry Kiss or the exotic passion fruit & coconut cake.
Feb 17 Tue
Vert Mardi Gras What better way to celebrate Mardi Gras in Austin than with $5 absinthe and dinner specials at Peché? The French comfort food and pre-Prohibition-style cocktails will make you feel as if you’ve been transported to New Orleans.
Feb 21 Sat
Map Jam 2015 Free shows all day courtesy of KUTX; acts include Golden Dawn Arkestra, Sip Sip, and Peligrosa.
Multiple locations
Feb 22 Sun
Austin Lamb Jam A bunch of top Austin chefs come together at the Barr Mansion for a lamb cook-off, each creating their own globally-inspired lamb dish. Chefs will be competing for Best in Show; People’s Choice; and Best Mediterranean-, Asian-, Latin-, and Middle Eastern-inspired dishes.
Feb 26 Thu
Official Drink of Austin Official Drink of Austin returns as the city’s premier cocktail event, hosted by the Austin Food & Wine Alliance and Tipsy Texan. Six bar teams from local bars and restaurants will be selected, then the winning teams will mix up Austin-inspired cocktails and top-notch bar food to raise funds for culinary grants while trying to capture the title of Austin’s official drink.
Feb 27 Fri
Live at the Deep Eddy Distillery Deep Eddy will host Live at their brand new distillery the last weekend of every month, inviting guests to enjoy drink specials, live music, and food truck offerings
Feb 28 Sat
Carnaval Brasileiro Dance the night away at Austin’s most spectacular annual tradition:Carnaval Brasileiro, Brazil’s answer to Mardi Gras. Exotic costumes, samba music, and 6,000 moving bodies... sounds like fun.
