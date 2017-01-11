9 Things You Must Do in Austin This March

Date
Mar 1 Sun
Mar 1 Sun

Rancho Cuernavaca No better way to celebrate Texas Independence Weekend than this. Taste the 20 best Texas wines produced last year; follow that with a feast of pig, goat, and lamb roasted by Chef John Bates of Noble Sandwich; and finally, enjoy live music -- all in beautiful West Austin.
Mar 1 Sun
Mar 1 Sun

Contigo Whiskey Event Contigo Austin Join Bar Manager Jen Keyser for an introduction to the processes and history of American whiskey. Two cocktails and five spirit tastings are included with your ticket -- and enjoy an assortment of Contigo's bar snacks and charcuterie.
Mar 1 Sun
Mar 1 Sun

Jack Hanna: Into the Wild Live! Paramount Theatre Hey animal lovers, start out the month with some wholesome fun, courtesy of the legendary Jack Hanna -- yes... the man with the animals. He'll have stories, footage, and yes... live animals.
Mar 3 Tue
Jack Allen's Kitchen (Oak Hill location)
Mar 3 Tue

5th Annual Republic of Jack Party Jack Allen's Kitchen (Oak Hill location) Celebrate Texas Independence with $5 Pepe Z tequila drinks and live music by Duane and the Hipsters!
Mar 8 Sun
Mar 8 Sun

Bluebonnet Beer Dinner Greenhouse Craft Food Join Chefs Rob Snow (no, not THAT Rob Snow) and Todd Engel of Greenhouse Craft Food in Round Rock for a five-course farm-to-table dinner and beer pairing! The menu has been designed to compliment Bluebonnet Beer Company's best brews. Get your seat now.
Mar 11 Wed
Mar 11 Wed

RxSM Film Festival Spider House Ballroom The 6th Annual RxSM Self-Medicated Film Expo, unfolds once again this year alongside SXSW. RxSM is dedicated to "edgy, boundary-expanding storytelling that falls well outside of the mainstream." Go for the amazing films, and stay for the late-night after-parties! Admission ranges from free to only $5! See the schedule here.
Mar 18 Wed
Mar 18 Wed

33rd Annual Austin Music Awards Austin Convention Center The Austin Chronicle and SXSW present the 33rd Annual Austin Music Awards, where you'll celebrate with winners and enjoy performances by homegrown talent like Gary Clark Jr, Shakey Graves, Dana Falconberry, and Tameca Jones... to name few. Get tickets here.
Mar 19 Thu
Mar 19 Thu

Free vermouth tasting Métier Chris Kelly, beverage director of acclaimed restaurant Lenoir, will be hosting a free tasting of vermouth from 6-7pm. Yay for learning!
Mar 28 Sat
Mar 28 Sat

2nd Annual Crawfish Boil Haymaker Get ready for over 1,000lbs of crawfish! The boil starts at 2pm, and ends when all the spicy little guys are gone.