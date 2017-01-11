Events

15 Things You Need to Do in Austin This Spring

By Published On 03/19/2015 By Published On 03/19/2015
Kerbey Lane Cafe

The weather is perfect. The drinks are flowing. And this 15-step guide to an amazing Austin spring has you covered on everything from BBQ to brunch to Better Call Saul.

Wondershow

Date

Event

Location

Mar 20 Fri

WONDERSHOW Catch performances from magician and mind reader Vinny DePonto, juggler Marcus Monroe, illusionist Andrew Goldenhersh, aerialist Sarah Sparkles, and musicians JEFF (The Band) and Jared Masucci.

The Vortex

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 23-Apr 7

Better Call Saul screenings If you aren’t watching, you should be -- and what better way to do it than on a 20ft screen with a room full of die-hard Breaking Bad fans? Also... pizza and beer!

The North Door

Add
Flickr/charliellewellin

Date

Event

Location

Apr 1-12

Fusebox Festival Fusebox is a one-of-a-kind festival; 12 days of unique programming with over 50 events in over 20 locations. Think performance art meets music meets visual art meets culinary art... and more! Bonus: it’s free to the public.

Multiple locations

Add
Dii Alvarado?

Date

Event

Location

Apr 4 Sat

Brunch for the Bold! Brunch for the Bold! is a two-hour boozy, meaty, brunch extravaganza celebrating the best of Banger's food paired with beers from Real Ale. Don’t be left out!

Banger’s

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 5 Sun

Easter brunch Grab your significant other, grab your parents... Jacoby’s will have a prix fixe buffet for $40 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under from 10:30am-2pm. Get all the smoked brisket hash and buttermilk biscuits you can handle.

Jacoby’s Restaurant & Mercantile

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 6 Mon

March Madness Waterloo Ice House is celebrating March Madness and the NCAA Basketball Tournament with food & drink specials, "Predict the Final Four" contests, and a National Championship viewing party at all four locations.

Waterloo Ice House (all locations)

Add
Flickr/quintanomedia

Date

Event

Location

Apr 9 Thu

Live Fire! Live Fire!, Austin’s most anticipated celebration of all things beef, returns this spring to the Salt Lick BBQ Pecan Grove Pavilion and once again brings a sizzling-hot lineup of top-notch chefs ready to battle the flames and raise funds for culinary grants. Participants like Scott Roberts of The Salt Lick and Tom Micklethwait of Micklethwait Craft Meats in Austin (and many more) will be getting after it.

Salt Lick BBQ

Add

Flickr/dawilson

Date

Event

Location

Apr 10 Fri

2015 MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas The 2015 MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas will return to the world-renowned racetrack on April 10-12 in Austin, Texas. This will be the second race on the 2015 calendar for MotoGP, the pinnacle of all motorcycle world championships, consisting of eighteen races in thirteen countries and four continents. There'll also be live music, including a headlining performance by Cheap Trick

Circuit of the Americas

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 15 Wed

South Shore District’s "Food & Fun" The event will take place on the South Shore District lawn and there will be live music, food trucks galore, and more. South Shore District is a community and mixed-use development in Austin that offers direct access to and from the new boardwalk hike and bike trail along Lady Bird Lake.

South Shore District Lawn

Add
Sway

Date

Event

Location

Apr 19 Sun

SFC Chef Series: Spring Bounty Austin's most exciting chefs converge at Sway for the Sustainable Food Center Chef Series: Spring Bounty. The evening's multi-course tasting menu & drink pairings will feature meats & produce from SFC's Farmers Market, as well as from local area farms. Proceeds benefit the Sustainable Food Center. Stay tuned for more information!

Sway

Add
Moontower Comedy

Date

Event

Location

Apr 22-25

Moontower Comedy Festival Moontower Comedy and Oddity Festival, presented by the Paramount Theatre, brings some of the funniest, wittiest, and oddest world-class comics from around the globe to Austin. Headliners this year include Wanda Sykes, Patton Oswalt, Marc Maron, Ron White, and over 100 national and local comedians.

Paramount Theatre

Add
Austin Food + Wine Festival

Date

Event

Location

Apr 24-26

Austin Food and Wine Festival Get ready for a dizzying array of food, drinks, demos, tasting sessions, local and national high-profile chefs, and nighttime parties with drinks, music and... you guessed it: MORE FOOD. This is truly one of the year’s best events. 

Auditorium Shores

Add

LifeWorks

Date

Event

Location

Apr 24 Fri

10th Annual White Party LifeWorks Youth & Family Alliance’s 10th Annual White Party is happening on Friday, April 24 at The Long Center Terrace. Presented by Resignation Brewery KCCO, it's Austin's premiere gathering of the city’s social and philanthropic leadership for a night of fun with a purpose, with all of the proceeds helping to further LifeWorks’ mission of supporting youths and families on their paths to lifelong success.

Long Center

Add
Kelly Rucker

Date

Event

Location

Apr 26 Sun

Cheese pairing The folks at Texas Keeper Cider have teamed up with Rosedale gem, épicerie, for a cheese and cider event you won’t want to miss.

épicerie

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 3 Sun

Annual Crawfish Boil The inviting wine garden at Lenoir, one of Austin’s finest, is hosting a good old-fashioned crawfish boil. It's partnering up with L-Style/G-Style magazine, Tipsy Texan, Shiner Bock, and more to turn food/drink/music into one fantastic party that will benefit a local charity.

Lenoir

Add

