15 Things You Need to Do in Austin This Spring

Mar 20 Fri
WONDERSHOW The Vortex Catch performances from magician and mind reader Vinny DePonto, juggler Marcus Monroe, illusionist Andrew Goldenhersh, aerialist Sarah Sparkles, and musicians JEFF (The Band) and Jared Masucci.
Mar 23-Apr 7
Better Call Saul screenings The North Door If you aren’t watching, you should be -- and what better way to do it than on a 20ft screen with a room full of die-hard Breaking Bad fans? Also... pizza and beer!
Apr 1-12
Multiple locations
Fusebox Festival Multiple locations Fusebox is a one-of-a-kind festival; 12 days of unique programming with over 50 events in over 20 locations. Think performance art meets music meets visual art meets culinary art... and more! Bonus: it’s free to the public.
Apr 4 Sat
Brunch for the Bold! Banger’s Brunch for the Bold! is a two-hour boozy, meaty, brunch extravaganza celebrating the best of Banger's food paired with beers from Real Ale. Don’t be left out!
Apr 5 Sun
Jacoby’s Restaurant & Mercantile
Easter brunch Jacoby’s Restaurant & Mercantile Grab your significant other, grab your parents... Jacoby’s will have a prix fixe buffet for $40 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under from 10:30am-2pm. Get all the smoked brisket hash and buttermilk biscuits you can handle.
Apr 6 Mon
Waterloo Ice House (all locations)
March Madness Waterloo Ice House (all locations) Waterloo Ice House is celebrating March Madness and the NCAA Basketball Tournament with food & drink specials, "Predict the Final Four" contests, and a National Championship viewing party at all four locations.
Apr 9 Thu
Live Fire! Salt Lick BBQ Live Fire!, Austin’s most anticipated celebration of all things beef, returns this spring to the Salt Lick BBQ Pecan Grove Pavilion and once again brings a sizzling-hot lineup of top-notch chefs ready to battle the flames and raise funds for culinary grants. Participants like Scott Roberts of The Salt Lick and Tom Micklethwait of Micklethwait Craft Meats in Austin (and many more) will be getting after it.
Apr 10 Fri
2015 MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas Circuit of the Americas The 2015 MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas will return to the world-renowned racetrack on April 10-12 in Austin, Texas. This will be the second race on the 2015 calendar for MotoGP, the pinnacle of all motorcycle world championships, consisting of eighteen races in thirteen countries and four continents. There'll also be live music, including a headlining performance by Cheap Trick
Apr 15 Wed
South Shore District Lawn
South Shore District’s "Food & Fun" South Shore District Lawn The event will take place on the South Shore District lawn and there will be live music, food trucks galore, and more. South Shore District is a community and mixed-use development in Austin that offers direct access to and from the new boardwalk hike and bike trail along Lady Bird Lake.
Apr 19 Sun
SFC Chef Series: Spring Bounty Sway Austin's most exciting chefs converge at Sway for the Sustainable Food Center Chef Series: Spring Bounty. The evening's multi-course tasting menu & drink pairings will feature meats & produce from SFC's Farmers Market, as well as from local area farms. Proceeds benefit the Sustainable Food Center. Stay tuned for more information!
Apr 22-25
Moontower Comedy Festival Paramount Theatre Moontower Comedy and Oddity Festival, presented by the Paramount Theatre, brings some of the funniest, wittiest, and oddest world-class comics from around the globe to Austin. Headliners this year include Wanda Sykes, Patton Oswalt, Marc Maron, Ron White, and over 100 national and local comedians.
Apr 24-26
Auditorium Shores
Austin Food and Wine Festival Auditorium Shores Get ready for a dizzying array of food, drinks, demos, tasting sessions, local and national high-profile chefs, and nighttime parties with drinks, music and... you guessed it: MORE FOOD. This is truly one of the year’s best events.
Apr 24 Fri
10th Annual White Party Long Center LifeWorks Youth & Family Alliance’s 10th Annual White Party is happening on Friday, April 24 at The Long Center Terrace. Presented by Resignation Brewery KCCO, it's Austin's premiere gathering of the city’s social and philanthropic leadership for a night of fun with a purpose, with all of the proceeds helping to further LifeWorks’ mission of supporting youths and families on their paths to lifelong success.
Apr 26 Sun
Cheese pairing épicerie The folks at Texas Keeper Cider have teamed up with Rosedale gem, épicerie, for a cheese and cider event you won’t want to miss.
May 3 Sun
Annual Crawfish Boil Lenoir The inviting wine garden at Lenoir, one of Austin’s finest, is hosting a good old-fashioned crawfish boil. It's partnering up with L-Style/G-Style magazine, Tipsy Texan, Shiner Bock, and more to turn food/drink/music into one fantastic party that will benefit a local charity.