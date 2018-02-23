Lifestyle

Everything Worth Doing in Austin This Winter

The Alamo
The Alamo | Randall Bellows

After a rough few months of sleet, ice, and even a genuine snowstorm (by Texas standards), we’re happy to have settled back into our typically mild Austin winter weather, where every few days it’s sunny enough to sit outside sipping a Shiner. As we get closer to the perfect weather bacchanalia that is springtime in our fair city, coming in like a lion and bringing the chaos of SXSW with it, it’s the perfect time to get out and explore the best arts, culture, and general weirdness Austin has to offer. With tipsy theater, dance parties, and even a bar-hopping mini golf afternoon, we’ve got your winter adventures covered!

Carnaval Brasileiro Austin
Carnaval Brasileiro Austin | Suzanne Cordeiro/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Thursday
Feb 1

Stretch your limits with Ezralow Dance

Bass Concert Hall
Internationally renowned choreographer and multimedia artist Daniel Ezralow, whose work has been featured in Cirque du Soleil shows, the Julie Taymor film Across the Universe, and even the opening ceremony of the winter Olympics, brings his signature immersive dance style to the stage of the Bass Concert Hall.
Cost: $10-$40
Friday - Saturday
Feb 2-3

Drink some brews with the Bard at Sh*t-Faced Shakespeare

The North Door
You know that feeling where a philosophizing friend starts making more sense a few beers in? The same is true with Sh*t-Faced Shakespeare, a surprisingly high brow international theatrical sensation wherein one of the actors is completely inebriated. This boozed-up performance of Romeo & Juliet will have you thinking “wherefore art thou” is a totally reasonable turn of phrase.
Cost: $16.50
Saturday
Feb 3

Croon along with Jose Gonzalez

The Long Center
Swedish indie folk darling Jose Gonzalez is a master of classical guitar driven dreamy lush soundscapes, which he brings to The Long Center for an intimate night of music, supported by the hypnotic sounds of Syrian singer Bedouine. 
Cost: $29-$49
Saturday
Feb 3

Rope yourself a cowboy/girl at the Rodeo Austin Gala

Palmer Events Center
When you think of the rodeo lifestyle, you probably picture bales of hay and cow pies rather than tuxedos and champagne. but at the Rodeo Austin Gala, one of Austin’s largest and most popular black tie affairs, you can two-step to live music while supporting the rodeo’s scholarship funds with your fellow rope n ride enthusiasts.
Cost: $250-5,500
Thursday
Feb 8

Get 'romantic' at a Rowdy Screening of 'Fifty Shades'

Alamo Drafthouse (Mueller and Lakeline Theaters)
Fifty Shades of Grey does have its sincere fans, but if you’re more of a Mystery Science Theater 3000-style moviegoer, this Rowdy Screening of the latest installment will hit the spot. Hoot, holler, and make snarky remarks to your heart's content. 
Cost: $11.64
Saturday
Feb 10

Get your samba on at Carnival Brasilero

Palmer Event Center
This yearly party claims to be the largest celebration of Carnival outside of Brazil’s legendary street fair, and with live music, colorful costumes, and maybe even a couple caipirinhas if you’re lucky, it’s the perfect place to shimmy off those winter blahs.
Cost: $40-$50
 
Saturday
Feb 10

Putter around at the Eastside Mini Open

East Austin, Yellow Jacket and Beyond
The only thing Austinites like more than craft beers is mini golf, and at the Eastside Mini (hosted by a laundry list of the city’s hippest bars) you can do a little bit of both! With artist-designed holes, a best homemade putter contest, and drink specials galore, it’s the perfect way to explore the best of the east.
Cost: $11.56
Sunday
Feb 11

Drift away with Lana del Rey

Frank Erwin Center
Dream pop sad girl chanteuse Lana del Ray takes her album Lust for Life on tour for one night in Austin. Put on your finest cigarette hole-strewn 1970's vintage, get your girlfriends together, and be prepared to gently sway a little in the back row. 
Cost: $39.50-$125
Tuesday
Feb 13

Laissez les bons temps rouler at Camp Lucy's Mardi Gras Masquerade

Camp Lucy
For those of us unable to swing the long bus ride to New Orleans this year, Camp Lucy’s Mardi Gras masquerade is the next best thing. With authentic creole cuisine, Mardi Gras themed cocktails, and live music, it promises to be a Fat Tuesday to (not) remember.
Cost: $89-315
Wednesday
Feb 14

Do the Cupid Shuffle at Whisler's

Whistler’s
Whether you’re in a relationship or ready to break some hearts, Whisler’s Valentine’s Day bash is the perfect way to celebrate love in all its forms. There will be romantic cocktails, chocolates for all, and even a tarot reading station to answer your most pressing questions of the heart.
Cost: Free!
Wednesday - Sunday
Feb 14-18

Celebrate your inner LGBT QT at OUTsider Fest

The VORTEX (and other venues around town)
OUTsider fest is a multidisciplinary celebration of Austin’s vibrant queer arts culture, featuring theater performances, music, visual arts, and lots more. Grab a weekend badge and get ready to explore!
Cost: $25-$50 for badges, $10 per individual show
Friday
Feb 16

Go gaga for Girl Power at the Sahara Lounge Ladies' Night

Sahara Lounge
Every girl knows the worst part of going dancing is dealing with creeps, but fear not! Ladies’ night at the Sahara Lounge is here to help, with a wholesome space for all femme-identifying Austinites to boogie together in lady-to-lady harmony. Dudes can come too... if they're willing to pay.
Cost: Free for lady-identified humans, $5 for everyone else
Sunday
Feb 18

Run the world at the Austin Marathon

Palmer Events Center, and throughout downtown Austin
Kick those slagging resolutions into high gear by running a marathon -- and not just any marathon. This one has live music along the course to keep you pumped and running, and a finish line festival to celebrate your achievements, whatever time you make.
Cost: $35-160
Wednesday - Sunday
Feb 21-Mar 4

Get greedy with ENRON

Oscar G. Brockett Theatre
Take a trip down memory lane to one of the messiest financial scandals of the modern era, in this epically sketched fictionalization of the true story of Houston energy giant ENRON, played by a cast of female and gender non-binary actors.
Cost: $15-$26
Thursday
Feb 22

Celebrate MLK With a Community Festival

Downtown Austin
Join the good people of the Austin Area Heritage Council for a community march, festival, and food drive. Beginning with a short program at the MLK statue on UT’s campus, and ending with a free festival featuring food, live music, and a food drive in support of the Central Texas Food Bank, it’s the perfect way to celebrate of the legacy of Martin Luther King.
Cost: Free!
Saturday
Feb 24

Find your Pearl at the Austin Oyster Festival

The Lawn at Seaholm
Since February has not one but TWO Rs in it, you’ve probably taken your cue and are jonesing pretty hard for some bivalves right about now. At the Austin Oyster Festival, you’ll find em raw, roasted, grilled, and fried, with cocktails aplenty and a side order of live music.
Cost: $65 ($115 for VIP tickets)
Wednesday
Feb 28

Take part in some cake-throwing with Steve Aoki and Desiigner

Waller Creek Amphitheatre
Austin is more of a live sets town than a club center, but that doesn’t mean we don’t like to get down every once in awhile. Join legendary Vegas DJ Steve Aoki for a night of neon lights and a little low-stick-centric flailing.
Cost: $33-$35
Wednesday
Feb 28

Celebrate the Live Music Capital at the Austin Music Awards

The Moody Theater
March marks the beginning of Austin’s busiest music season, with SXSW and SXSW adjacent craziness packing the local music enthusiast’s calendar, along with the entirety of the I-35. Celebrate the lull before the storm at the Austin Music Awards, honoring this year’s winners of the Austin Chronicle’s music poll.
Cost: $35-150
Blanton Museum of Art
Blanton Museum of Art | Flickr/RonniePitman
Thursday
Mar 1

Put Austin on the Culture Map

The Blanton Museum
The Blanton is worth a visit any time of the year, but American Color Field master Ellsworth Kelly’s last installation piece, which has been under construction for years, is slated to finish this spring. Stop by for a free tour and a discussion of what has already become an influential art space. 
Cost: Free admission on Thursdays
Saturday - Sunday
Feb 3-Apr 22

Go Majorly Old School at the Sherwood Forest Faire

Sherwood Forest
Sherwood Forest is one of Austin’s strangest attractions, a full scale old English style village plopped down right in the middle of Texas hill country. See it at its best during this annual renaissance far, where knights and fair ladies alike can admire jousting, watch people make chainmail, and, of course, consume turkey legs the size of their heads.
Cost: $12-22
Sunday
Mar 4

Walk the red carpet on Oscar Night at the Black Sheep Lodge

Black Sheep Lodge
This year marks the 90th anniversary of the Oscar awards. Why not celebrate in style at the Black Sheep Lodge? With Oscars trivia, a red carpet walk (with prizes for best dressed) and more, it’s sure to be a star-studded extravaganza.
Cost: Free!
Thursday
Mar 8

Roll a lucky seven at the Volstead and Hotel Vegas

The Volstead/Hotel Vegas
Celebrating seven years of being the East Side’s go-to venue for dancing, drinking, and seeing our friends' bands play when they come through Austin, the Volstead and Hotel Vegas have put together seventy seven acts on seven stages, plus all night food and drink specials.
Cost: Free with RSVP

Emily Beyda is a writer and mail artist who lives in East Austin with her roommates, three chickens, and a dog named Laughing Gravy.