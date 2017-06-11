Lifestyle

Sweet moves invade the museum

By Published On 09/26/2012 By Published On 09/26/2012

Trending

related

'Holy Sh**,' This Guy Found a Huge Great White Struggling in Shallow Water

related

Madman Climbs Europe's Tallest Chimney on a Windy Day and Your Stomach Will Flip

related

Wendy's Pithy Twitter Account Just Got a Savage Taste of Its Own Medicine

related

This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong

The Blanton's just called next!... hoops-themed museum exhibit you'll visit, unveiling Naismith's "Original Rules of Basket Ball". The titular piece is a weathered, hand-revised 1891 document laying out the basis of the game, which apparently didn't include "negging", so who knows how those guys scored. The historical angle's supplemented by jaw-dropping photos culled from the NBA archives, edited to remove all players but the subject to spotlight the sheer athleticism of even the most fundamental moves. Like negging!

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More