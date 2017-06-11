Or don't, and just get freaked out by these photos

No place exemplifies the terror of job hunting in today's economic climate quite like the House of Torment. To give a behind-the-scenes view of what it takes to terrify up to 5000 people a night (50 of which wet their pants every year -- truth) as a scare actor at one of the nation's top 10 haunted houses, we went inside the actors' studio and braved stuff even scarier than that which hides between the ferns. Click through to see photos of the gruesome interview process, which involves 50-maniac scare circles, really nasty bathrooms, and a bloody laboratory where the only job your PhD will land you is death. Unless you're a really terrifying doctorate-holder.
