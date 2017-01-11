Local Musicians Pick Your Austin Summer Playlist

This soulful singer-songwriter released her EP, Lessons, this May, and you’re likely to catch her and her band at intimate Austin venues like The Gallery, One-2-One Bar, and more. (Listen now!)

Drew Davis’s pick: “What’s On Your Mind” by Greyhounds

This track, what Drew Davis describes as a “sexy-ass jam” could basically be described as baby-making music that your grandparents would also totally dig. “I love this whole album and shake my butt to this song in particular on the reg,” Davis says. “Greyhounds or some version of them play at The Gallery every Wednesday night, and from time to time I like to go drink tequila sodas and shout out requests and never introduce myself like a creepy, obsessive super fan.”