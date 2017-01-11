8 Things You Must Do in Boston This February

By February you'll need a break from being holed up in your apartment (definitely need a break from your roommates). Don’t fret, this month might be short on days, but it’s tall on shenanigans, and from movie nights to chili cook-offs, here's what to hit.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 3-24
Prototype Nights Bronwyn’s mad scientists have been tinkering again to bring you Industry Prototype Nights every Tuesday from 5-10pm. They’ll have German and Eastern/Central European-style dinners and drinks, all for a mere $10 each. This month’s experiments are the Bronburger, Bosnian cvapcici sandwiches, braunschweiger pork liver sandwiches, and doner kebabs. Bonus: additional beer mega-specials… $12 liters and $20 boots!
Prototype Nights Bronwyn Bronwyn’s mad scientists have been tinkering again to bring you Industry Prototype Nights every Tuesday from 5-10pm. They’ll have German and Eastern/Central European-style dinners and drinks, all for a mere $10 each. This month’s experiments are the Bronburger, Bosnian cvapcici sandwiches, braunschweiger pork liver sandwiches, and doner kebabs. Bonus: additional beer mega-specials… $12 liters and $20 boots!
Date
Event
Location
Feb 9-23
Mondays at the Movies Shake off your case of the Mondays with food and flicks at one of Pastoral’s Movie Nights starting at 10pm. House-made popcorn and movie-themed specials set the stage for screening old and new favorites. February’s marquee celebrates heists and heroes with The Italian Job, The Hangover, Animal House, and The Avengers.
Mondays at the Movies Pastoral Shake off your case of the Mondays with food and flicks at one of Pastoral’s Movie Nights starting at 10pm. House-made popcorn and movie-themed specials set the stage for screening old and new favorites. February’s marquee celebrates heists and heroes with The Italian Job, The Hangover, Animal House, and The Avengers.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 11 Wed
Original Gravity: Beer and Music Pairing Broaden your horizons with local music and brews at Aeronaut’s funky tap-room mothership starting at 7pm. Area duo Transient Canvas will provide the space jams while you enjoy fresh pours from the suds-masters’ interstellar lineup. In addition to Aeronaut’s usual beers, they’ll also have an exclusive offering for the night’s festivities. Tickets are donation-based, $15 recommended.
Original Gravity: Beer and Music Pairing Aeronaut Brewing Co. Broaden your horizons with local music and brews at Aeronaut’s funky tap-room mothership starting at 7pm. Area duo Transient Canvas will provide the space jams while you enjoy fresh pours from the suds-masters’ interstellar lineup. In addition to Aeronaut’s usual beers, they’ll also have an exclusive offering for the night’s festivities. Tickets are donation-based, $15 recommended.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 14 Sat
Hater’s Valentine’s Day Single or not, it doesn’t matter. If you don’t dig Hallmark holidays, then grump out at Area Four’s Hater’s Valentine’s Day with dinner 5-10pm, bar until 12am. An emo/breakup playlist sets the bah-humbug mood while you take down appropriate eats like Arrabbiata “Angry” Pizza, Jerked Chicken & Irate Rice (caution: painfully spicy), and Skewered Lamb Neck with Garlic Beans and Greens.
Hater’s Valentine’s Day Area Four Single or not, it doesn’t matter. If you don’t dig Hallmark holidays, then grump out at Area Four’s Hater’s Valentine’s Day with dinner 5-10pm, bar until 12am. An emo/breakup playlist sets the bah-humbug mood while you take down appropriate eats like Arrabbiata “Angry” Pizza, Jerked Chicken & Irate Rice (caution: painfully spicy), and Skewered Lamb Neck with Garlic Beans and Greens.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 17 Tue
The Beehive’s 8th Annual Mardi Gras Party Celebrate all things NOLA at Beehive’s annual Fat Tuesday extravaganza from 5pm to 12am. Grab a spot early for dinner featuring Cajun-inspired dishes and drinks (Hurricanes!), and then dance the night away to the jazzy BT New Orleans 2nd Line Brass Band (8pm-12am). No cover charge, reservations recommended.
The Beehive’s 8th Annual Mardi Gras Party The Beehive Celebrate all things NOLA at Beehive’s annual Fat Tuesday extravaganza from 5pm to 12am. Grab a spot early for dinner featuring Cajun-inspired dishes and drinks (Hurricanes!), and then dance the night away to the jazzy BT New Orleans 2nd Line Brass Band (8pm-12am). No cover charge, reservations recommended.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 19 Thu
6th Annual Boston Chili Cup When it’s chilly outside, you need chili inside. Watch 20+ Boston restaurants battle for zesty glory at the annual Boston Chili Cup hosted by Ned Devine’s (5:30-8:30pm). This benefit for Community Work Services is a total win-win situation with live music, a raffle with tons of prizes, and bottomless bowls of hearty rib-sticking chili. Buy your $20 tix here.
6th Annual Boston Chili Cup Ned Devine's When it’s chilly outside, you need chili inside. Watch 20+ Boston restaurants battle for zesty glory at the annual Boston Chili Cup hosted by Ned Devine’s (5:30-8:30pm). This benefit for Community Work Services is a total win-win situation with live music, a raffle with tons of prizes, and bottomless bowls of hearty rib-sticking chili. Buy your $20 tix here.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 21 Sat
Roll Your Own Cigar Class Smoke ‘em if you got ‘em… but you’ll have to make your own stogie first. Hit the BCAE (3-6pm) as the Cigar Rollers school you on the finer points of history, flavors, rolling, cutting, and lighting. And, of course there will be beer and wine to sip while you perfect your perfecto.
Boston Center for Adult Education
Roll Your Own Cigar Class Boston Center for Adult Education Smoke ‘em if you got ‘em… but you’ll have to make your own stogie first. Hit the BCAE (3-6pm) as the Cigar Rollers school you on the finer points of history, flavors, rolling, cutting, and lighting. And, of course there will be beer and wine to sip while you perfect your perfecto.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 21 Sat
BSSC Winter Warrior Pub Crawl Assemble your troops and join the BSSC army for its Winter Warrior Pub Crawl through Allston/Brighton (1-6pm). Your mission, should you choose to accept it, includes free apps, drink and food deals, games, contests, prizes, giveaways, and Wachusett Brewery specials and swag. And horn goblets. Enlist here… before you get drafted.
BSSC Winter Warrior Pub Crawl The Common Ground Assemble your troops and join the BSSC army for its Winter Warrior Pub Crawl through Allston/Brighton (1-6pm). Your mission, should you choose to accept it, includes free apps, drink and food deals, games, contests, prizes, giveaways, and Wachusett Brewery specials and swag. And horn goblets. Enlist here… before you get drafted.