8 Things You Must Do in Boston This March

For all the shoveling and near-death slipping during this brutal winter, it’s time to reward yourself… if you haven’t already (hell, even if you have). Emerge from hibernation, hit the town, and check out these eight hopefully non-snowy March events.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 7-28
Suckling Pig Saturdays The meat masters at M.C. Spiedo are at it again, and this time they’re going whole hog. Or, rather, whole suckling pig. Every Saturday this month, their 40in steel spit slow-roasts succulent porchettas with a different preparation each week: Stone Fruit Moustarda, Red Onion Agrodolce, Braised Sauerkraut, and Green Garlic Sausage Filling. The showstopper is when they carve it for you tableside. Reservations recommended.
Mar 12-16
Taste of Iceland in Boston You might be all set with ice, but you should experience the wonders of Nordic culture during the five-day Taste of Iceland extravaganza. From an authentic Icelandic meal at Tavern Road to the Reykjavik Calling concert at The Middle East, there’s no shortage of action during this fjord-filled festival of food, music, film, and sustainability (it's really big here). Check here for more info on event days, times, and tickets. Major bonus: the Reykjavik Calling show is free.
Mar 13 Fri
Send Me To Ireland Party St. Paddy’s Day in Boston is hard to beat, unless you’re on the Emerald Isle itself. If you have the luck of the Irish, you could win a trip for two to Ireland at Green Briar’s Send Me to Ireland party (8pm-12am). Kick off this year’s festivities a few days early with corned beef & cabbage, music from the Black Rose Band (actually from Ireland), and a St. Patrick’s Day Costume Contest (i.e. wear your green, dude).
The Green Briar Irish Pub (Brighton)
Mar 14 Sat
Hot Tamales: Mexican Pop-Up Brunch Nothing chases away the last of the cold weather blues like a plate of fresh, hot tamales. Join the masa guru Estela Calzada at KITCHENiNC (10am-1pm) as she steams her way to your heart with five different brunch tamales: Pollo con Mole or Salsa Verde, traditional Oaxaqueno, Chocolate, or Pineapple. Then quench your thirst with homemade ponche (warm Mexican punch) or café de olla (spiced Mexican coffee). Go early as supplies are limited.
Mar 17 Tue
Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl Get your Blarney on in one big blast at the St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl through Faneuil Hall and FiDi starting at 5pm. Registration begins at MIJA Cantina, then the green herd will roam to nine other bars offering food/drink specials, swag, and general Erin Go Bragh-ness. $10 scores you free cover to the venues, a handsome wristband, a useful map, and an even more useful cup.
multiple venues (Faneuil Hall and FiDi)
Mar 18 Wed
Spring Bacchanal The knockout historic lobby of Fairmont Copley Plaza transforms into a sophisticated garden party at the annual Spring Bacchanal from 7-10pm. All guests will be seated at one ridiculously long farmer’s table and treated to a posh five-course dinner to celebrate the vernal equinox. Cocktail (not Druid) attire suggested.
Mar 25-29
Boston Underground Film Festival (BUFF) The BUFF crew invites you to open your minds… so it can fill them with bizarre imagery and offbeat videos from local and global auteurs. The festival overtakes the Brattle Theater for five straight days of funky cinematic gems, such as Why Don’t You Play in Hell? and Voltaire’s Angry Glove. There are 24 movies in total, so choose wisely. Protip: be sure to catch the hysterical awards ceremony at the end.
Brattle Theater (Harvard Square)
Mar 28-29
BTG Theresa Paopao (GM and Wine Director of Ribelle) and Tom Schlesinger-Guidelli (GM and Wine Director of Island Creek Oyster Bar), want you to start drinking wine differently. How?, you may ask -- these vino innovators (vino-vators?) will show you in sessions like “Lyrics + Liquids: Maps on Raps on Maps,” “Sherry Salon,” and the “Choose Your Own (Blind Wine) Adventure” brunch.
