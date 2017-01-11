8 Things You Must Do in Boston This March

Taste of Iceland in Boston You might be all set with ice, but you should experience the wonders of Nordic culture during the five-day Taste of Iceland extravaganza. From an authentic Icelandic meal at Tavern Road to the Reykjavik Calling concert at The Middle East, there’s no shortage of action during this fjord-filled festival of food, music, film, and sustainability (it's really big here). Check here for more info on event days, times, and tickets. Major bonus: the Reykjavik Calling show is free.

