11 Things You Must Do in Boston This Spring

Spring, a season here in name only, has officially arrived… and we can “officially” put away our parking spot-savers. There’s always a chance for some Easter snow, but that’s no excuse to stay swaddled in your Patriots Snuggie. Put on your big-boy pants and spring (!) into action at these 11 upcoming shindigs.
Mar 23 Mon
A Taste of Ginger 26 superstar Boston chefs, including Joanne Chang and Jasper White, will cook their way through the MFA at the 11th annual Taste of Ginger (6:30-9:30pm) with WHDH-TV’s Janet Wu as Mistress of Ceremonies.
MFA (Art of the Americas Wing)
Mar 26 Thu
March Madness Days (Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four, and Final) Follow your bracket-busters during Battery Park’s all-tourney-long festivities with specials and prizes. Catch games on 15 screens and let the Sweet 16 Tasting Platter (a 16-piece spread), Elite 8 Brew Sampler, and Final 4-Way Burger Sliders fill your stomach. Wear your team’s gear during any of the games for a chance to win a summertime Battery Park Patio Party for 10.
Apr 4 Sat
Brew-Woo There’s no better way to spend a Saturday (and Easter Eve) than sipping brews in the Woo. 30+ New England breweries and cideries (e.g. Wormtown, Bantam) take over the DCU Center for two sessions of Worcester’s original craft beer festival (1-4pm, 6-9pm). Standard and VIP packages are available and include drink and food tickets and a souvenir glass for keeps.
Apr 6 Mon
Breakfast for Dinner Series The '80s throwback diner The Breakfast Club cordially invites you to its limited-time-only Breakfast for Dinner four-course feasts (sorry, no Pixy Stix & Cap’n Crunch sandwiches). In April it’s all about Easter with menu items like Carrot Cake Pancakes and Marshmallow Peep Milkshakes, while May showcases the best of spring with Fresh Herb Omelettes. Avoid detention and reserve your spot.
Apr 10 Fri
Sh*t-faced Shakespeare The Bard gets sauced, and then saucy, as UK-based Magnificent Bastard Productions presents Sh*t-faced Shakespeare at Davis Square Theatre. This raunchy, interactive version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream lets the audience decide how much the actors drink… i.e., how quickly they ditch their sobriety and iambic pentameter. Make some noise with the other groundlings.
Apr 30 Thu
Bob’s Clam Hut Pop-Up Bob’s Clam Hut, the pride of Kittery, travels South to Cambridge for an “it’s almost summertime” pop-up spread from 5-9pm. Belly’s patio will transform into a seaside seafood shack, and Bob’s will deep-fry juicy clam bellies until yours is stuffed. Need vino? Belly has you covered with wine selections to go with the golden-brown goodness.
May 16 Sat
Party with Paint Nite - 3rd Anniversary Party Channel your inner Bob Ross and join Paint Nite as it celebrates its third birthday at HOB Boston from 6-11pm. The evening’s canvas is crammed with scenery like a '90s dance party, mini painting stations, guided painting sessions, party favors, food & drinks, and surprise entertainment. Your happy tree awaits with three ticket options, and some of the proceeds benefit Dress for Success Boston.
May 22-24
Boston Calling Music Festival The Boston Calling juggernaut keeps on trucking, and the next installment boasts its best lineup yet. In addition to Beck and Tenacious D, legendary hometown alt-rockers The Pixies will hit the stage to close out the festival in grand style. Beer gardens and local treats (e.g., Tasty Burger) seal the deal. Max out your Memorial Day weekend with multi-day passes.
City Hall Plaza
May 30 Sat
Uncorked at Franklin Park Zoo Let your wild side meet the really wild side at Franklin Park Zoo’s Uncorked in the Tropical Forest Pavilion (5-7:30pm). Savor samples from wineries such as The Naked Grape and Barefoot Wines while checking out adorable pygmy hippos and the ever-popular ring-tailed lemurs (who like to move it, move it). Ticket sales support the zoo’s education programs and conservation initiatives.
Jun 7 Sun
CREATE The eclectically awesome CREATE, a jamboree of art, food, drink, and music, will rock all of your senses from 2-6pm at Fairmont Battery Wharf. The event mastermind, Chef Louis DiBiccari (Tavern Road), will assemble teams of visual artists, chefs, and craft bartenders who’ll design a work of art, a dish, and a cocktail that go together… and you get to taste (and see) their creative visions. Stay tuned to Tavern Road’s website and CREATE’s Twitter for details and ticket links.
Fairmont Battery Wharf
Jun 9 Tue
Boston Taste of the Nation Boston Taste of the Nation dominates the mega-massive Cruiseport from 7-10pm to help No Kid Hungry end childhood hunger. And you get to dominate many indulgences, from 60+ regional award-winning chefs from choice restaurants like The Blue Room, Alden & Harlow, and Harvest. Beer, wine, and cocktail pairings (from NE makers) will also be in full effect. Bonus good deed: 100% of ticket sales go to No Kid Hungry. Win-win.
Cruiseport Boston (1 Black Falcon Ave, Seaport District)
