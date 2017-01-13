Boston Calling 2017 Lineup Is Its Best Yet, With Chance the Rapper, Tool & More

If you can't make it to Bonnaroo, Coachella, or Governors Ball, have no fear, Bostonians -- Boston Calling's 2017 lineup is the annual event's most star-studded yet, putting it in the upper echelon of destination music festivals.
Anchored by Chance the Rapper, Tool, Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver, Solange, the xx, Run the Jewels, Major Lazer, the 1975, and Weezer, this year's edition goes down at the Harvard Athletic Complex from May 26th-28th. The 45-act lineup offers an eclectic blend of rock, hip-hop, R&B, and electronic performances, with two of the headliners -- Chance and Tool -- overlapping with New York City's Gov Ball. Oh, and there's also a "film experience" curated by Oscar-winning Harvard alum Natalie Portman.
This will be the eighth Boston Calling iteration since it launched in 2013, originally taking place biannually at City Hall Plaza. 2017 marks the first time it's switched to a three-day, once-a-year format, as well as the first time it's being held in Allston. Early bird tickets for three-day passes are already on sale for $245 plus fees at Boston Calling's website, with Platinum tickets, which include all sorts of extra food, booze, and pampering, going for $899. Get busy buying before the prices go up!