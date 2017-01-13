Boston Calling 2017 Lineup Is Its Best Yet, With Chance the Rapper, Tool & More

If you can't make it to Bonnaroo, Coachella, or Governors Ball, have no fear, Bostonians -- Boston Calling's 2017 lineup is the annual event's most star-studded yet, putting it in the upper echelon of destination music festivals.

Anchored by Chance the Rapper, Tool, Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver, Solange, the xx, Run the Jewels, Major Lazer, the 1975, and Weezer, this year's edition goes down at the Harvard Athletic Complex from May 26th-28th. The 45-act lineup offers an eclectic blend of rock, hip-hop, R&B, and electronic performances, with two of the headliners -- Chance and Tool -- overlapping with New York City's Gov Ball. Oh, and there's also a "film experience" curated by Oscar-winning Harvard alum Natalie Portman.