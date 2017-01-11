Boston Celebrities, Ranked by How Boston They Are

It’s pretty easy to spot the “Boston” people in a TV show or movie: they’re the ones who always wear Sox caps (when they’re not on duty, because they’re all cops), are tough-as-nails, and won’t take shit from anybody, and have the most intensely coached accents in Hollywood. But it’s waaaay harder to know who’s a “Boston” person in real life (unless they sound uncoached), especially because Bostonians are the arbiters of Boston-ness, and as I mentioned before, they won’t take shit from anybody.

Let’s get it out in the open: there is a pantheon of Boston celebrities. It’s unspoken because Boston plays things close to the chest, but it’s there. OH, IT’S THERE! And it has a lot to do with how much shit people won’t take.