Entertainment Check Out These Drive-In Theaters and Experiences Near Boston Just pull in, and pull out your popcorn.

Despite cooler evenings upon us, nights at the drive-in aren’t over quite yet. With a packed schedule for September and some showings scheduled for October, Massachusetts has a list of options for when you’re ready to pack the car with snacks and blankets and relive fond childhood memories. With social distancing guidelines keeping these local drive-ins up and running this season, make sure you check websites beforehand. Another tip, you’ll most likely want to purchase tickets online to guarantee your spot. So take a look at our roundup for the best places to check out drive-ins across the state.

JP Movie Night Jamaica Plain

For a nearby drive-in experience, head to Jamaica Plain on Saturday, September 19, for a showing of La La Land starting at 7:30pm. Since 2018, non-profit JP Movie Night has shown independent films from directors under represented in the mainstream community. This year, the organization switched up its format, with a drive-in series bringing films to the side of a West Roxbury church and donating the proceeds to Boston Main Streets Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. Tickets for the conclusion of the series are $40 per car and must be purchased online.

Distance from Boston: None! It’s at the St. Theresa of Avila Church in West Roxbury.

Topsfield Drive-In Topsfield, Massachusetts

A favorite among those looking to catch a movie close to Boston, Topsfield Drive-In plays the classics like The Goonies, Dirty Dancing, Grease, and more. And if you’re ready for Halloween, their Terror Tuesdays are back to get you in the mood for the start of the spooky season. You can buy tickets online for $27 per car or purchase at the gate after 5:30pm for $30 per car.

Distance from Boston: 30 minutes Marshfield Drive-In Marshfield, Massachusetts

Another go-to spot not far from the city, Marshfield Drive-In shows family-friendly flicks for a tame and safe night out. You can buy tickets online for $27 per car or purchase at the gate for the same price after 5:30pm.

Distance from Boston: 50 minutes

Mendon Twin Drive-In Mendon, Massachusetts

Open rain or shine, the Mendon Twin Drive-In has been in business for over 60 years, sitting on sixteen acres of forested land. There’s even an outdoor beer garden for those looking for a boozy night under the stars. You can buy purchase tickets online ahead of time for $30 per car.

Distance from Boston: 55 minutes Falmouth Drive-In East Falmouth, Massachusetts

For a mix of movies and live entertainment, make a trip down to the cape for a night at the Falmouth Drive-In. Stay tuned on their Facebook for the latest movie/concert announcements or take a look at the events calendar to start making your plans while purchasing tickets online. Tickets are usually priced at $40 per car.

Distance from Boston: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Yarmouth Drive-In West Yarmouth, Massachusetts

Yarmouth Drive-In in West Yarmouth has classic films, food trucks, outdoor concerts and comedy shows with social distancing guidelines in place for some healthy fun. Tickets are priced at $40 per car, but for their live comedy and music shows, those tend to vary. Check out the website to buy tickets online and take a look at who’s coming up to the drive-in, including comedians Whitney Cummings and Taylor Tomlinson on Thursday, October 15.

Distance from Boston: 1 hour, 40 minutes

Wellfleet Drive-In Wellfleet, Massachusetts

Escape to the Cape with the Wellfleet Drive-In, which has beloved flicks like Clueless and Mean Girls lined up. For a complete list, and a look at their safety guidelines, check out details on their website. While you’re there, visit the ticket section as they recommend purchasing online due to reduced capacity. Tickets are $13 per person ($9 for seniors and children).

Distance from Boston: 2 hours