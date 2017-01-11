Where to Find the Rarest Pokémon Around Boston

With Pokémon Go officially more popular than porn, people around the country are caught up in a mad dash to find and catch the rarest Pokémon out there. While there's no exact science to knowing where Snorlaxes and Dragonites will pop up, a Reddit user has put together the next best thing: a gloriously detailed map that shows where the rarest Pokémon have appeared in the greater Boston area.

The map includes everything from uncommon Pokémon like Slowpoke and Clefairy to ultra-rare varieties like Hitmonchan and Scyther, and spans from central Boston all the way out to Peabody. It's worth noting, however, that the information used to create the map was crowdsourced, so unless you're already in Malden, that potential Magmar might not be worth the trek.