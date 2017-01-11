Where to Find the Rarest Pokémon Around Boston

With Pokémon Go officially more popular than porn, people around the country are caught up in a mad dash to find and catch the rarest Pokémon out there. While there's no exact science to knowing where Snorlaxes and Dragonites will pop up, a Reddit user has put together the next best thing: a gloriously detailed map that shows where the rarest Pokémon have appeared in the greater Boston area.
The map includes everything from uncommon Pokémon like Slowpoke and Clefairy to ultra-rare varieties like Hitmonchan and Scyther, and spans from central Boston all the way out to Peabody. It's worth noting, however, that the information used to create the map was crowdsourced, so unless you're already in Malden, that potential Magmar might not be worth the trek.
Still, it's the best chance you've got at narrowing down your search, and if you really want that Blastoise, you'll do whatever it takes. We've included locations for some of the rarer varieties below (along with the relevant city, since the map is fairly far-flung):
Blastoise
"Blastoise has water spouts that protrude from its shell. The water spouts are very accurate. They can shoot bullets of water with enough accuracy to strike empty cans from a distance of over 160 feet."
The soccer field near Emerald Ct (Stoneham)
Dragonite
"Dragonite is capable of circling the globe in just 16 hours. It is a kindhearted Pokémon that leads lost and foundering ships in a storm to the safety of land."
Cambridge St and Gordon St (Boston)
Hillside St, between Pontiac St and Cherokee St (Boston)
Corner of Spofford Rd and Commonwealth Ave (Boston)
Corner of Franklin Ave and Jefferson Ave (Chelsea)
Electabuzz
"When a storm arrives, gangs of this Pokémon compete with each other to scale heights that are likely to be stricken by lightning bolts. Some towns use Electabuzz in place of lightning rods."
Peters Park (Boston)
Washington St, between West St and Ave de Lafayette (Boston)
Northeast corner of Pleasant St and Mayfield St (Boston)
Gyarados
"When Magikarp evolves into Gyarados, its brain cells undergo a structural transformation. It is said that this transformation is to blame for this Pokémon's wildly violent nature."
The eastern shore of Deer Island (Boston)
Lapras
"People have driven Lapras almost to the point of extinction. In the evenings, this Pokémon is said to sing plaintively as it seeks what few others of its kind still remain."
Boston Common (Boston)
Commonwealth Ave and Washington St (Boston)
Hitmonchan
"Hitmonchan is said to possess the spirit of a boxer who had been working toward a world championship. This Pokémon has an indomitable spirit and will never give up in the face of adversity."
Intervale St, between Brook Rd and Gilbert St (Quincy)
The southeastern shore of Brookline Reservoir (Brookline)
The north side of Verndale St (Brookline)
Hull St and Salem St (Boston)
The Christian Science Center (Boston)
Magmar
"In battle, Magmar blows out intensely hot flames from all over its body to intimidate its opponent. This Pokémon's fiery bursts create heat waves that ignite grass and trees in its surroundings."
Along W Border Rd, next to Fellsmere Park (Malden)
Corner of Savin St and Fellsway Exp (Malden)
Along Dorset Rd, near Wamesit Rd (Newton)
Highland Commons, near Highland Ave (Somerville)
Amory Playground (Brookline)
The park next to Fan Pier Marina (Boston)
Along Greenough Blvd, before the Arsenal St intersection (Watertown)
Saltonstall Park, near Main St (Watertown)
Scyther
"Scyther is blindingly fast. Its blazing speed enhances the effectiveness of the twin scythes on its forearms. This Pokémon's scythes are so effective, they can slice through thick logs in one wicked stroke."
In the baseball diamond at Boston Common (Boston)
Entrance of Lopez School Playground (Cambridge)
Snorlax
"Snorlax's typical day consists of nothing more than eating and sleeping. It is such a docile Pokémon that there are children who use its expansive belly as a place to play."
Between Cambridge St Ave and Cambridge St, near Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)
Behind Richardson's Ice Cream (Middleton)
Behind Overlook Ridge (Revere)
Woburn St, between Lowell St and Sanborn St (Reading)
Venusaur
"There is a large flower on Venusaur's back. The flower is said to take on vivid colors if it gets plenty of nutrition and sunlight. The flower's aroma soothes the emotions of people."
Milton St and Massachusetts Ave (Arlington)
Check out the full map of Pokémon locations in and around Boston, and if you've got sightings of your own to report, submit them here via email.
