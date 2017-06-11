Clown Shoes Brewfest & Olympic Games

Get over your sadness about no longer being able to watch Kazakh women lift weights by jumping head first into this inaugural four-hour competitive brewfest. Enjoy the likes of jugglers, contortionists, and human statues (!...?) before sampling a crap ton of beer, Carlton-snap-dancing to live tunes and beer poetry readings, and partaking in the actual games, which involve wrestling in sumo suits, running while wearing clown shoes, and even tossing kegs into kiddie pools.
1. North Shore Music Theatre 62 Dunham Rd, Beverly, MA 01915 (North Shore)
As one of the most popular theatres in New England, the award-winning North Shore Music Theatre hosts a myriad of productions annually that have ranged from A Christmas Carol to Hairspray.