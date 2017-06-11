Star Wars Uncut

Assuming you've ever been watching Star Wars and thought, "sure this is good, but wouldn't it be better if they chopped it into 15-second segments, let random filmmakers reshoot/ reinterpret the scenes, and then stitched it back together into a crowd-sourced, fan-driven, feature-length film that rocks everything from Lego stop motion to cameos from the cast of The Big Lebowski?". Well then you should play Powerball tonight, 'cause it's real, and going down this week at the Brattle Theatre.
Lifestyle