The New England States, Ranked by an Impartial Midwesterner

What do you think about when you hear the words "New England"? Lobster rolls? Funny accents? Baaahstin? Not much else? Yeah, me too. Which is why a trip to all six of the New England states this summer was as educational as it was fun. As a native Midwesterner, New England felt familiar in a lot of ways and completely foreign in others.

And since each state had its own distinctive personality (despite kinda being cut from the same Puritan/colonial cloth, no?), I thought, what better way to make sense of it all than by ranking them based purely on the feeling I -- an impartial Midwesterner -- got while touring around each. Obviously, you're welcome to disabuse me of my snap judgments in the comments below. Thanks.