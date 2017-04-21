Lifestyle

The Boston Bucket List: 32 Things to Do Before You Die

By Updated On 04/21/2017 at 04:47PM EST By Updated On 04/21/2017 at 04:47PM EST
Boston
GagliardiImages/Shutterstock

More Like This

related

The Best BBQ Joints in Nashville

related

Your Ultimate Guide to Moving Cities

related

15 Hacks for Making Your Next Move Awesome

related

The Right Way to Move Every Time

Trending

related

Ordering These Secret Unicorn Drinks at Starbucks Will Make Baristas Hate You

related

If You Bought That Dumb $400 Juicer You Can Have Your Money Back

related

This Guy Dated the Manager of Olive Garden Times Square and Got War Stories

related

Anthony Bourdain Names the Worst Crime Against Food and Rates Food Trends

Stuff You'll Like

related

Burger King Advertises Cyanide and Toenails in Whoppers

related

United Is Refunding All Customers From Their Now Infamous Flight

related

Your Favorite Travel Booking Site Could Be Intentionally Misleading You

Your New York friends might disagree, but Boston is actually a slyly cool town. With its rich heritage, professional sports dominance, and devotion to drink (despite those pesky blue laws), the Hub is a wonderful place to spend a day, week, or lifetime. So before you die, or worse, move, you’ll want to experience the best our fair city and the surrounding area has to offer.

1. Get a drink at Top of the Hub

Experience 360-degree views of the city from Boston’s highest restaurant and bar. Go before 8pm to avoid the drink minimum. 

2. Picnic on the Common

Established in 1634, America’s oldest park is a fun place to hang out, play "Wonderwall" on your guitar, and watch all kinds of interesting people. In summer, catch the Frisbee dudes, AcroYogis, and student musicians. In winter, ice skate on the frog pond and warm up with a hot chocolate at L.A. Burdick on Clarendon St.

Related

related

The Boston Food Bucket List: 50 Things You Need to Eat Before You Die

related

The Best Happy Hour Specials in Boston Right Now

related

The Best Date Spot in (Almost) Every Boston 'Hood

More Like This

related

The Best BBQ Joints in Nashville

related

Your Ultimate Guide to Moving Cities

related

15 Hacks for Making Your Next Move Awesome

related

The Right Way to Move Every Time

related

The Boston Food Bucket List: 50 Things You Need to Eat Before You Die
Flickr/Jeff Gunn

3. Ride the swan boats at the Public Garden

The swan boats have been a go-to date activity for more than a hundred years, so make a point of taking someone special. When you’re done appreciating the botanicals from the back of a giant bird, check out what the ducklings are wearing this season. 

4. Wax poetic at the Cantab open mic

Every Wednesday night there’s a line out the door for Poetry Slam night at Central Square’s Cantab Lounge, which features some of the best spoken word art in the country. It officially starts at 8pm, but you’ll have to get there around 6:30pm to get a seat. Stick around for the featured poet and the slam, or hit 1369 across the street to re-up on caffeine and compose your own three-minute masterpiece for next time.

5. Stuff your face with seafood

Boston is home to some of the best lobster rolls, chowders, fried clams, and cod dishes. There’s no excuse not to try them while you’re here… unless you’re allergic to seafood. We also love our bivalves, and there’s a great oyster bar on almost every corner, complete with happy hours where the briny beauties are typically a buck each. Sadly, those are the only happy hours we have here...

6. See a show at OBERON

OBERON is home to some of the most offbeat performances in Boston. Half club, half theatre, it’s an incredible nightlife destination for anyone who’s sick of the same old thing. Go see The Donkey Show (a glitter-drenched disco version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream that plays every Saturday night), an original burlesque production, or one of A.R.T.’s amazing artists in residence (Boston Circus Guild, Liars & Believers, and Touch Performance Art).

7. Visit the Coliseum, aka Harvard Stadium

Built in 1903, it’s the nation’s oldest stadium and a miracle of architectural engineering. It’s also the city’s greatest free workout: Hike the 1,000 stairs, either alone or with the November Project, and you’ve done your cardio for the day. If you can score tickets to the Harvard-Yale football game, all the better.

Fenway Park
Peter Valentino/Shutterstock

8. See the Sox a new way

No Boston experience would be complete without the requisite visit to Fenway Park. Mix it up a bit with a 50-minute tour of the stadium (offered daily) or head to The Bleacher Bar, where you can watch the game from underneath the center-field bleachers -- one of the most unique perspectives in all of sports.

9. Tour the Sam Adams Brewery

Sure, it’s on every “Things to Do in Boston” list ever, but that’s because it’s cool. Spend your day learning about brewing, then drink the award-winning results. 

10. Follow the Freedom Trail

Starting in the Common and concluding at the Bunker Hill Monument, this 2.5-mile walking trail is one of the country’s most historic. It passes through several Boston neighborhoods and includes 16 notable sites, including Paul Revere’s house, the Old North Church, and the USS Constitution. Take a few hours to follow the red brick path through America’s past; you never know who you could meet along the way.

11. Get global at the Mapparium

Nowhere else on Earth can you stand inside a three-story-tall, stained-glass model of the world. The Mapparium’s spherical shape makes it more accurate than flat maps and also causes some crazy acoustic effects. 

12. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Whether you want to see the world-famous parade in Southie, run the 5k, kick it with the Dropkick Murphys, hit up the Harpoon Festival, cheer on the Celtics, or sip a Guinness at one of the city’s many Irish pubs, there’s no better place to get your green on than Boston.

13. See a boat pass under a train, a car, and a plane

You might have to wait a long time before you do, but the BU Bridge is pretty much the only place it’ll ever happen.

Boston marathon
Byelikova Oksana/Shutterstock

14. Run in the Marathon

Or if that’s too intense, just take the day off and happily day drink with thousands of your new best friends. There’s nothing more Bostonian than partying it up on Patriot’s Day to show your support for the runners.

15. Get back to nature at the Arnold Arboretum

Harvard’s impressive tree sanctuary is a unique spot for nature walks, picnics, and other chill outdoor activities. One must is Lilac Sunday, held every year on Mother’s Day as a way to honor the blossoming, fragrant plant. It’s a sight to behold, as the arboretum has one of one of the best lilac collections in all of North America.

16. Drink like a Founding Father

Boston is home to some of the country’s oldest bars, where, if you so choose, you can reenact our Founding Fathers’ legendary booze-hounding.

Boston Public Library
A.Ruiz/Shutterstock

17. Check out the main Boston Public Library

It’s not just a library, it’s an architectural marvel. Attractions include paintings by John Singer Sargent upstairs, bi-weekly courtyard concerts in the summer, and a near-daily afternoon tea service in the Courtyard Restaurant. On top of that, the library and all of its branches lend out free day passes to a number of local museums and attractions. Plus, a just-completed, multi-million overhaul of the building’s 1972 addition has brought the institution thoroughly into the 21st century.

18. Complete a cocktail crawl

Boston is teeming with amazing cocktail bars. Start with a Red Line crawl (Saloon, Grafton Street, Brick & Mortar, and Green Street, among others) or Kenmore Square (Eastern Standard, The Hawthorne, and Island Creek Oyster Bar); just make sure to end up at either Drink or Backbar.

19. Frolic at a Greenway Festival

In summer, Boston’s green spaces are packed with art installations, craftspeople, hula hoopers, and assorted attractions. Find a festival (such as FIGMENT, or the Boston Calling Block Parties) for a guaranteed good time.

20. Browse the Gardner Museum

Isabella Stewart Gardner spent a lifetime traveling the world to create this magnificent private art collection. It’s also the location of one of the most famous art heists in US history. While you may go to learn about the 1990 theft and nod approvingly at some paintings, you’ll stick around for the gorgeous courtyard, the archives, and quirky objects around every corner.

related

Classic Boston Restaurants You Should (Re)visit

related

The Best Happy Hour Specials in Boston Right Now
Boston Cream Pie
Flickr/Mr. Gray

21. Eat the original Boston cream pie

Dig into the official dessert of Massachusetts at the Omni Parker House Hotel restaurant, which claims to have invented the chocolate-glazed, cream-filled cake (yeah, it’s actually a cake) in 1856. If you’re really adventurous, you can even try making one at home.

22. People-watch on Newbury St

It’s picturesque and smack in the middle of one of America’s sexiest neighborhoods.

Martha's Vineyard
Martha's Vineyard | christopher781/Shutterstock

23. Vacation on the Cape and/or Islands

Whether you want to swim, chug chowder, soak up some culture in P-town, or play Nantucket Brahmin for a weekend, nothing beats a long weekend on Massachusetts’ best beaches.

24. “Go Fluff yourself” at the Fluff Festival

Legend has it that the first Fluffernutter was invented right here. Naturally, locals have taken to celebrating the event at an annual street festival devoted to all things Marshmallow Fluff. Head to Union Square for Fluff-related performances, games, cooking contents, and of course, all the Fluff you could possibly eat.

25. Dumpster dive during Allston Christmas

On September 1st, Boston’s student population turns over and thousands of people move from their old apartments to their new ones. On this day (and pretty much the week or so leading up to it), the streets of Allston are covered with fantastic finds, from free clothes to vintage sound systems, TVs, and more.

26. Row the Head Of The Charles Regatta

Or join the hundreds of thousands of people cheering on the banks. (Just don’t try to drive across the river!)

Flickr/Robert Linsdell

27. Spend Halloween in Salem

The site of the famous witch trials comes alive in October with parades, haunted houses, costume contests, and more. If you’re lucky, you might even spot the town’s official witch.

28. See The Sports Museum

When you inevitably find yourself at TD Garden (go Celtics!), make sure to swing by levels five and six for a dose of sports history.

29. Get your geek on

There’s no shortage of fun for nerdy types in Boston. Enter hackathons to your heart’s content, take a tech business class at District Hall, stargaze at the Coit Observatory, go to a lecture at MIT, attend a geek-themed comedy night at ImprovBoston (the Magic: The Gathering show is phenomenal), or play strategy games at Knight Moves.

WBUR Boston's NPR News Station
WBUR Boston's NPR News Station

30. Take in some gratis Shakespeare

‘Tis far nobler to watch the Bard in a lawn chair on the Boston Common with a picnic and a thermos of who knows what. Every summer the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company puts on an outdoor production of a Shakespearean classic; just nab your patch of grass early to see this summer’s production of Romeo and Juliet.

31. Grab a slice at Santarpio’s

This cash-only, East Boston pizza spot is the best pie joint in all of Boston. A large sausage pizza and a pitcher of Bud, and you’re in gustatory Nirvana.

32. Go to Revere Beach

Because you’ll never have another people-watching experience like it. Trust us.

Sign up here for our daily Boston email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun the Hub has to offer.

Meaghan Agnew is a writer in Boston.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Uncovering Philly's Best Secret Menu Items
Comcast_Apr16

related

READ MORE
Inside the House of Balls, the Twin Cities' Most Fantastically Odd Museum
Comcast_Apr16

related

READ MORE
Every Hot Chicken Spot in Nashville, Ranked
Comcast_Apr16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More