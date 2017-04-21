The Boston Bucket List: 32 Things to Do Before You Die

Your New York friends might disagree, but Boston is actually a slyly cool town. With its rich heritage, professional sports dominance, and devotion to drink (despite those pesky blue laws), the Hub is a wonderful place to spend a day, week, or lifetime. So before you die, or worse, move, you’ll want to experience the best our fair city and the surrounding area has to offer.
1. Get a drink at Top of the Hub
Experience 360-degree views of the city from Boston’s highest restaurant and bar. Go before 8pm to avoid the drink minimum.
2. Picnic on the Common
Established in 1634, America’s oldest park is a fun place to hang out, play "Wonderwall" on your guitar, and watch all kinds of interesting people. In summer, catch the Frisbee dudes, AcroYogis, and student musicians. In winter, ice skate on the frog pond and warm up with a hot chocolate at L.A. Burdick on Clarendon St.
3. Ride the swan boats at the Public Garden
The swan boats have been a go-to date activity for more than a hundred years, so make a point of taking someone special. When you’re done appreciating the botanicals from the back of a giant bird, check out what the ducklings are wearing this season.
4. Wax poetic at the Cantab open mic
Every Wednesday night there’s a line out the door for Poetry Slam night at Central Square’s Cantab Lounge, which features some of the best spoken word art in the country. It officially starts at 8pm, but you’ll have to get there around 6:30pm to get a seat. Stick around for the featured poet and the slam, or hit 1369 across the street to re-up on caffeine and compose your own three-minute masterpiece for next time.
5. Stuff your face with seafood
Boston is home to some of the best lobster rolls, chowders, fried clams, and cod dishes. There’s no excuse not to try them while you’re here… unless you’re allergic to seafood. We also love our bivalves, and there’s a great oyster bar on almost every corner, complete with happy hours where the briny beauties are typically a buck each. Sadly, those are the only happy hours we have here...
6. See a show at OBERON
OBERON is home to some of the most offbeat performances in Boston. Half club, half theatre, it’s an incredible nightlife destination for anyone who’s sick of the same old thing. Go see The Donkey Show (a glitter-drenched disco version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream that plays every Saturday night), an original burlesque production, or one of A.R.T.’s amazing artists in residence (Boston Circus Guild, Liars & Believers, and Touch Performance Art).
7. Visit the Coliseum, aka Harvard Stadium
Built in 1903, it’s the nation’s oldest stadium and a miracle of architectural engineering. It’s also the city’s greatest free workout: Hike the 1,000 stairs, either alone or with the November Project, and you’ve done your cardio for the day. If you can score tickets to the Harvard-Yale football game, all the better.
8. See the Sox a new way
No Boston experience would be complete without the requisite visit to Fenway Park. Mix it up a bit with a 50-minute tour of the stadium (offered daily) or head to The Bleacher Bar, where you can watch the game from underneath the center-field bleachers -- one of the most unique perspectives in all of sports.
9. Tour the Sam Adams Brewery
Sure, it’s on every “Things to Do in Boston” list ever, but that’s because it’s cool. Spend your day learning about brewing, then drink the award-winning results.
10. Follow the Freedom Trail
Starting in the Common and concluding at the Bunker Hill Monument, this 2.5-mile walking trail is one of the country’s most historic. It passes through several Boston neighborhoods and includes 16 notable sites, including Paul Revere’s house, the Old North Church, and the USS Constitution. Take a few hours to follow the red brick path through America’s past; you never know who you could meet along the way.
11. Get global at the Mapparium
Nowhere else on Earth can you stand inside a three-story-tall, stained-glass model of the world. The Mapparium’s spherical shape makes it more accurate than flat maps and also causes some crazy acoustic effects.
12. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
Whether you want to see the world-famous parade in Southie, run the 5k, kick it with the Dropkick Murphys, hit up the Harpoon Festival, cheer on the Celtics, or sip a Guinness at one of the city’s many Irish pubs, there’s no better place to get your green on than Boston.
13. See a boat pass under a train, a car, and a plane
You might have to wait a long time before you do, but the BU Bridge is pretty much the only place it’ll ever happen.
15. Get back to nature at the Arnold Arboretum
Harvard’s impressive tree sanctuary is a unique spot for nature walks, picnics, and other chill outdoor activities. One must is Lilac Sunday, held every year on Mother’s Day as a way to honor the blossoming, fragrant plant. It’s a sight to behold, as the arboretum has one of one of the best lilac collections in all of North America.
16. Drink like a Founding Father
Boston is home to some of the country’s oldest bars, where, if you so choose, you can reenact our Founding Fathers’ legendary booze-hounding.
17. Check out the main Boston Public Library
It’s not just a library, it’s an architectural marvel. Attractions include paintings by John Singer Sargent upstairs, bi-weekly courtyard concerts in the summer, and a near-daily afternoon tea service in the Courtyard Restaurant. On top of that, the library and all of its branches lend out free day passes to a number of local museums and attractions. Plus, a just-completed, multi-million overhaul of the building’s 1972 addition has brought the institution thoroughly into the 21st century.
18. Complete a cocktail crawl
Boston is teeming with amazing cocktail bars. Start with a Red Line crawl (Saloon, Grafton Street, Brick & Mortar, and Green Street, among others) or Kenmore Square (Eastern Standard, The Hawthorne, and Island Creek Oyster Bar); just make sure to end up at either Drink or Backbar.
19. Frolic at a Greenway Festival
In summer, Boston’s green spaces are packed with art installations, craftspeople, hula hoopers, and assorted attractions. Find a festival (such as FIGMENT, or the Boston Calling Block Parties) for a guaranteed good time.
20. Browse the Gardner Museum
Isabella Stewart Gardner spent a lifetime traveling the world to create this magnificent private art collection. It’s also the location of one of the most famous art heists in US history. While you may go to learn about the 1990 theft and nod approvingly at some paintings, you’ll stick around for the gorgeous courtyard, the archives, and quirky objects around every corner.
21. Eat the original Boston cream pie
Dig into the official dessert of Massachusetts at the Omni Parker House Hotel restaurant, which claims to have invented the chocolate-glazed, cream-filled cake (yeah, it’s actually a cake) in 1856. If you’re really adventurous, you can even try making one at home.
22. People-watch on Newbury St
It’s picturesque and smack in the middle of one of America’s sexiest neighborhoods.
23. Vacation on the Cape and/or Islands
Whether you want to swim, chug chowder, soak up some culture in P-town, or play Nantucket Brahmin for a weekend, nothing beats a long weekend on Massachusetts’ best beaches.
24. “Go Fluff yourself” at the Fluff Festival
Legend has it that the first Fluffernutter was invented right here. Naturally, locals have taken to celebrating the event at an annual street festival devoted to all things Marshmallow Fluff. Head to Union Square for Fluff-related performances, games, cooking contents, and of course, all the Fluff you could possibly eat.
25. Dumpster dive during Allston Christmas
On September 1st, Boston’s student population turns over and thousands of people move from their old apartments to their new ones. On this day (and pretty much the week or so leading up to it), the streets of Allston are covered with fantastic finds, from free clothes to vintage sound systems, TVs, and more.
26. Row the Head Of The Charles Regatta
Or join the hundreds of thousands of people cheering on the banks. (Just don’t try to drive across the river!)
27. Spend Halloween in Salem
The site of the famous witch trials comes alive in October with parades, haunted houses, costume contests, and more. If you’re lucky, you might even spot the town’s official witch.
28. See The Sports Museum
When you inevitably find yourself at TD Garden (go Celtics!), make sure to swing by levels five and six for a dose of sports history.
29. Get your geek on
There’s no shortage of fun for nerdy types in Boston. Enter hackathons to your heart’s content, take a tech business class at District Hall, stargaze at the Coit Observatory, go to a lecture at MIT, attend a geek-themed comedy night at ImprovBoston (the Magic: The Gathering show is phenomenal), or play strategy games at Knight Moves.
30. Take in some gratis Shakespeare
‘Tis far nobler to watch the Bard in a lawn chair on the Boston Common with a picnic and a thermos of who knows what. Every summer the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company puts on an outdoor production of a Shakespearean classic; just nab your patch of grass early to see this summer’s production of Romeo and Juliet.
31. Grab a slice at Santarpio’s
This cash-only, East Boston pizza spot is the best pie joint in all of Boston. A large sausage pizza and a pitcher of Bud, and you’re in gustatory Nirvana.
32. Go to Revere Beach
Because you’ll never have another people-watching experience like it. Trust us.
