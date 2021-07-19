Boston Where to Watch the Tokyo Olympics in Boston One nation. One team. Many, many bars.

They’re coming a year late and without any in-person fans—thanks again, COVID-19—but hot damn, the Summer Games are truly, finally, actually here. From July 23 to August 8, our sports attention will be wholly fixated on the athletes who have sacrificed even more than usual to achieve their dreams of Olympic glory. And whether you’re rooting for Simone Biles to prove her GOAT-dom yet again; excited to watch Jayson Tatum tear it up for Team USA; or curious to see just how surfing, skateboarding, and karate play out in their Olympic debuts, there’s plenty to be excited about this year. Happily, our city’s sports bars are up to the challenge, ready to ply you with fried food and HD screens aplenty. Here’s where to sneak out of the home office and catch a little live Olympics action.

Parlor Sports Union Square

Are you the type that pontificates on the history and meaning of each Olympic event? Then you’ve found your venue, which has just reopened after more than a year of pandemic-fueled shutdown. A hybrid of sports bar and hipster hangout, Parlor caters as much to the whiskey enthusiast as it does the sports obsessive. Bartenders remember your name and patrons keep their approving roars to a minimum; in other words, it’s an adult space. The lovely beer menu skews craft-regional, but there’s no shame in taking in an afternoon volleyball match over a Negroni or Manhattan. Save the lowbrow consumption for the food: griddled dogs, fried pickles, and fried chicken on a biscuit.

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.

CBS Sporting Club Foxborough

If you seek Olympics viewing and a travel adventure, road trip it out towards Gillette Stadium to hit up this 6000-square-foot, three-floor sports bar in the middle of Patriot’s Place. Given that the Olympics fall between the NBA Finals and the start of the NFL season, we predict that both the 25-foot LED TV and most of the HD TVS throughout the space will be tuned into the games. And sure, you can stick to your requisite wings, but the food menu here is otherwise a welcome surprise: shrimp cocktail, flatbread pizzas, wagyu burgers, and an excellent cocktail lineup complement the many beers on draft.

How to book: Reserve via SevenRooms.

Dorchester Brewing Company North Dorchester

Most of us don’t think of Dorchester Brewing as a sports bar, but its back room is home to a massive screen equipped to showcase an assortment of big matches throughout the year—AKA, the Olympic games. Order M&M BBQ and home-brewed beers from your iPhone and savor both while thanking your lucky stars you won’t be hitting the track anytime soon. And if you’re feeling a little antsy, you can always hit the Skee-Ball machine between whistles.

How to book: Reserve via Tock.

Cask ‘n’ Flagon Kenmore Square/Fenway

It’s the showdown we’ve all been waiting for: Sox fans versus gymnastics fans. Actually, there are tons of Bostonians who pay allegiance to both teams, and the Cask is a no-brainer for the equal opportunity sports fan. There are plenty of HD screens to go around, which means at least one will be tuned to the Olympics at any given time. And with the Tokyo time difference, there won’t be as much real-time overlap with Sox games anyway. Dig into some Texas-style barbecue—you’re not the one in training, after all—and if you’re feeling feisty, indulge in a 64-ounce draft beer.

How to book: Call 617-536-4840 to reserve.

Cathedral Station South End

Did you know that a record number of out and proud LGBTQ athletes are slated to compete in Tokyo this year? Thus, we can think of no better place to watch said games than at Cathedral Station, the gay-friendly sports bar that opens early, closes late, and welcomes all. Consider scheduling your viewing plans around the Saturday and Sunday brunch menu, which includes hash and eggs, a breakfast pizza, and a half-pound burger. And depending on how Team USA is faring, it might also be a good time to switch from beer to the hard stuff, as cocktail prices here are surprisingly reasonable. Whenever there’s a break in proceedings, head out to the lovely back patio for a quick hit of Vitamin D.

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.

The Banshee Savin Hill

Drive by the Banshee on any Saturday morning and you’ll inevitably spot a posse of Chelsea FC fans idling outside, smoking, and rehashing the day’s match, making it an ideal destination for Olympic matches, football or otherwise. Just beware that Irish and UK expats often overflow this transplanted-from-Dublin pub, so it’s not exactly a gimme that everyone will be rooting for the US National Women’s Team (though they’re damn hard to resist). The all-day menu sets you up with the expected pub grub (burgers, nachos, quesadillas), but if you’re there early, splurge on the Irish breakfast and Bloody Marys (alongside a well-poured Guinnesses or two, of course).

How to book: Reserve online.

Tony C’s Assembly Square and Seaport

Looking to pair some Olympic rowing with a side of waterfront views? Both the Somerville and Seaport locations of this sports bar minichain offer picturesque outdoor scenes—although you’d be hard-pressed to tear yourself away from the jumbotrons (dozens of smaller TVs also speckle the spaces). While you can easily make a meal of the loaded nachos and chicken tenders, you can also go a little more upscale with options like steak tips or cedar plank salmon. To boot, the 40-odd beers on draft span many local and regional selections from small breweries.

How to book: Reserve online.

Stats Bar and Grill South Boston

Sure, there are plenty of spots throughout Southie that will undoubtedly screen the Olympic games, but none are as uniquely devoted to sports consumption as Stats. The bi-level space boasts 24 flat screens, so you’ll never miss a single tumble pass or javelin throw. The draft beers are constantly flowing, the cocktail menu includes sangria and boozy iced coffee, and in between your favorite sandwiches and finger foods you’ll also find more sophisticated fare like steak tips and pistachio-crusted salmon.

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.

Phoenix Landing Central Square

It’s been a Liverpool fan mainstay for more than a decade, as well as the mothership for football fans of all stripes. In other words, Olympic soccer will definitely be gracing these HDTVs, along with many other sports throughout the day and evening. We’re fans of the chicken curry, but really it’s all about nachos, beers, and conviviality.

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.

Precinct Kitchen & Bar Back Bay

You have to love an al fresco opportunity to watch the games. Throughout the two-week period, Precinct will be showing the Olympics on the bar side of its sunken patio while also serving specialty themed, seasonal cocktails like the Toki Old Fashioned (Toki Japanese whiskey, demerara syrup, cherry vanilla bitters, angostura) and the Cherry Blossom Highball (Roku gin, cherry blossom tea, Fever Tree sparkling lime and yuzu soda). And, by the way, you’re not there to break a sweat, so you might as well indulge in the patio’s adults-only ice cream pop-up courtesy of Tipsy Scoop. If the sun is becoming too much, head inside for air-conditioning and international heats via one of the indoor TVs.

How to book: Reserve via Resy.

Kings Dining & Entertainment Back Bay & Seaport

Go big or go (stay) home. Both Kings locations are going all out this year, kicking things off with an Olympics Viewing Party on opening night that includes themed cocktails like the Olympic Rings (strawberry puree, citrus vodka, elderflower liqueur, Pop Rocks rim) alongside the venue’s own summer games including Giant Jenga, Pop-A-Shot, Bubble Hockey, and darts (sports we can all get behind). Otherwise, each spot has a host of HDTVs, and the Seaport locale keeps you fed and happy with a full menu of pizzas, burgers, wings, tacos, and desserts.

​​How to book: Reserve online.

