Charlotte's 10 Best Music Venues, Ranked

Uptown

This arena is home to our Charlotte Hornets, but don’t let the incredible performances also held here slip you by. Right among the Uptown action, Spectrum Center (formerly the Time Warner Arena) is your main source for all the heavy hitters, and thus earns its claim in the top five. This sports platform fills with more than 20,000 fans for mega headliners like Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and Rihanna (Queen City girl power in full force, y'all). Catch Stevie Nicks, Dolly Parton, and Carrie Underwood, who will all grace the stage soon for shows you won’t want to miss. While the arena may be one of the most convenient venues in Charlotte due to its central locale, don’t automatically expect an awesome viewpoint. If you want a good seat, you have to be ready to shell out some change, because the tickets won’t come cheap.