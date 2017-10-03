You've been through a lot this week: road closures, historically low temps, people using the term "Chiberia". As expected, though, you emerged victorious. Well done. To celebrate your pwnage of Mother Nature, a look back at 12 ways you kicked Winter's ass this week.
1. You came face-to-face with a "Polar Vortex"
Chicagoans who survived 2011's thundersnow? Peons compared to you combatting a futuristic snow cyclone.
2. You were balls-ier than a polar bear
No, not just because it’s a lady polar bear. While you were out picking up doomsday groceries on Monday, Anana refused to leave her cushy, climate-controlled room at the Lincoln Park Zoo.
3. You turned boiling water into snow
And only spilled half the pot on yourself!
4. You kept on drinking
(But only at bars with fireplaces).
5. You made damn sure your pipes didn't freeze over
... Or start shooting out torrents of poo-water like at the Leo Burnett office.
6. You cooked for yourself
6. You tipped your delivery guy double
7. You conquered Netflix!
Something no one in Miami will ever do.
8. You shoveled out a parking spot with your cold, dead hands
And dibs-ed it like a boss.
9. You seamlessly wove Tauntaun references into every weather conversation
That all ended shortly thereafter, because whoever you were talking to "had a thing".
10. You watched alllll the football
Especially Colin Kaepernick and his hideous mustache storming through Lambeau to exact vengeance on behalf of Marc Trestman.
11. You were the only one brave enough to ride the CTA
Thank God.
12. You survived the lowest temperatures in Chicago history
With negative-40 degree wind chills, it’s been more frigid than the South Pole and all your ex-girlfriends combined. Yet, you’re still not dead (you’re still reading this, right?!). Take that, Mom Nature!
How else did you kick Winter’s ass this week? Fill us in, in the comments...