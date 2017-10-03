Lifestyle

12 ways you kicked Winter's ass this week

By Published On 01/10/2014 By Published On 01/10/2014

Buy One Pizza, Get Two Free at Papa John's Because It's National Pizza Month

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the 'Nicolastick'

Parents Are Sharing All the Hilarious Lies They've Told Their Kids

This Madman Unicycling on Bridge Beams Will Give You Sweaty Palms

Hurry, You Can Fly to China for $437 Round Trip

You've been through a lot this week: road closures, historically low temps, people using the term "Chiberia". As expected, though, you emerged victorious. Well done. To celebrate your pwnage of Mother Nature, a look back at 12 ways you kicked Winter's ass this week.

50 fireplace-equipped drinking spots

We wrote down the unwritten rules of parking dibs

Hot water is freezing in mid-air in Chicago

50 fireplace-equipped drinking spots
chicago winter
flickr/akasped

1. You came face-to-face with a "Polar Vortex"
Chicagoans who survived 2011's thundersnow? Peons compared to you combatting a futuristic snow cyclone.

chicago winter
Facebook/Lincolnparkzoo

2. You were balls-ier than a polar bear
No, not just because it’s a lady polar bear. While you were out picking up doomsday groceries on Monday, Anana refused to leave her cushy, climate-controlled room at the Lincoln Park Zoo.

chicago winter

3. You turned boiling water into snow
And only spilled half the pot on yourself!

chicago winter

4. You kept on drinking
(But only at bars with fireplaces).

5. You made damn sure your pipes didn't freeze over
... Or start shooting out torrents of poo-water like at the Leo Burnett office.

chicago winter
flickr/sql_samson

6. You cooked for yourself
6. You tipped your delivery guy double

chicago winter

7. You conquered Netflix!
Something no one in Miami will ever do.

chicago winter
Chicago Dibs

8. You shoveled out a parking spot with your cold, dead hands
And dibs-ed it like a boss.

chicago winter
Flickr/popculturegeek

9. You seamlessly wove Tauntaun references into every weather conversation
That all ended shortly thereafter, because whoever you were talking to "had a thing".

chicago winter
Facebook/SANFRANCISCO49ERS

10. You watched alllll the football
Especially Colin Kaepernick and his hideous mustache storming through Lambeau to exact vengeance on behalf of Marc Trestman.

chicago winter

11. You were the only one brave enough to ride the CTA
Thank God.

chicago winter

12. You survived the lowest temperatures in Chicago history
With negative-40 degree wind chills, it’s been more frigid than the South Pole and all your ex-girlfriends combined. Yet, you’re still not dead (you’re still reading this, right?!). Take that, Mom Nature!

How else did you kick Winter’s ass this week? Fill us in, in the comments...

