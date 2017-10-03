30 Things to Do in Chicago Before You Turn 30

Maybe it’s the 4am bar-closing times, the endless lineup of summer festivals, or the angry weather that looms over the city most of the year -- for whatever reason, living in Chicago tends to inspire a lot of ridiculous behavior. And that sort of behavior is probably best reserved for your shameless 20s. So if the big 3-0 is approaching, you’d better get started on these 30 things to do in Chicago before you hit your middle-aged denial phase.
1. Dominate WhirlyBall
It’s like lacrosse mixed with basketball mixed with bumper cars mixed with that one time Uncle Joe had too many drinks at Christmas dinner and backed his car into the neighbor’s ditch. Show off your skills before your body betrays you and you miss work because your neck hurts from getting bumped too hard.
2. Attend TBOX
Getting hammered with hundreds of costumed, cereal-throwing, fist-pumping revelers in the dead of winter only sounds like a great idea if you’re in your 20s or currently staring at a ceiling fan in a steamy hotel room in Saigon.
3. Puke in a bar bathroom
It’ll probably happen at Delilah’s.
4. Ride your bike all winter
Riding a bike is good for your health, easy on the wallet, and helps decrease emissions. But eventually you’ll probably get a decent job, and slogging through grey-black slush while wearing business attire will become a bit impractical. So give winter cycling a try while you’re still working at that café/startup/psychic-reading studio.
5. Find a Tinder match in the same bar, and talk to them
Hey if you’re going to turn dating into flipping through a catalog of selfies while you’re sitting on a toilet, there’s no reason to not get weird with it.
6. Party at Castaways
Doesn’t drinking under the hot sun for several hours while wearing a bathing suit and dancing with clubbers from Schaumburg sound great?
7. Live by the beach in Rogers Park
For most of the year, Rogers Park basically feels like Canada and no one will come visit you. But during the summer, you’ll be enjoying cheap rent and hanging out at the beach, which is conveniently located just at the end of your block.
8. Take an improv class
Improv classes are a fun way to meet new people, goof around, and bond over a shared comedy nerd-dom. Don’t wait until you’re post-divorce and have no relevant pop culture references to explore performing on stage.
9. Redecorate your apartment with alley furniture
Moving can get expensive, but over the summer months and whenever the local universities start and end the school year, there are tons of furniture lying around in the alleys. Spend that Ikea money on beer instead.
10. Visit a secret bar
When you turn 30, you’ll pretty much have a handful of favorite bars that you’ll visit steadily and predictably. Until then, you can still do plenty of “research.”
11. Sneak booze into the Garfield Park Conservatory
Drinking in a tropical climate in February? Yup, it’s possible.
12. Call in sick to work and go to the beach
Again, “summer in Chicago.”
13. Get bottle service
Sure, you can party while singing along to Taylor Swift and waving sparklers around in the comfort of your own home, but you can also do it in a fancy lounge and spend a few hundred dollars more. And then probably never do it again.
14. Live with three other roommates and never spend time in your apartment
One of your roommates will be a drummer and another will be perpetually playing Halo in the living room. Also: cats everywhere. But hey, the rent will be cheap.
15. Lollapalooza
Standing for three days straight while being surrounded by neon-clad youngsters can be as comfortable as sticking piping-hot tamales down your pants, so do it while you still have fresh legs. Get in while the getting’s good; this festival will eventually be on a “things to do before you turn 17” list.
16. Sneak into a hotel pool
“Fake it until you make it” is a valuable life lesson.
17. Finagle your way into the Chicago Scene Boat Party
This annual shindig takes over the playpen on Lake Michigan and, as the name suggests, takes place on a series of boats. To score an invite, you’ll probably either have to befriend a rich person or look really good in a bikini.
18. Quit your job without a plan
No kids, no spouse, no problem.
19. Hit up a bar at 7am
Take day drinking to the next level by getting started before the local Starbucks starts filling up. A few bars around the city cater to third-shift workers by opening up in the early morning. We wouldn’t know which ones, though. *Cough* Grace and Leavitt Tavern *cough*.
20. Sneak drinks in an alley
Buying $7 beers at the bar? Grab a six-pack and pregame in the alley. That’s exactly what they’re there for (right?).
21. Walk through the Crown Fountain at Millennium Park
Usually the only humans who frolic through Crown Fountain are less than 10 years old, so 30 really is pushing it.
22. Order late-night delivery for a deep-dish pizza
Been out late and have no regard for your body? Chicago’s Pizza will deliver a deep-dish or stuffed pizza until 5am. Each one has approximately 3,000,000 calories.
23. Tell a story at the Blackout Diaries
This raucous Saturday night comedy show features comedians and regular folk telling some of the funniest booze-related stories you’ll hear anywhere. Maybe your first tango with tequila will make the cut.
24. Go out five times in one week
Actually, this is just called “summer in Chicago.” Maybe seven times in one week.
25. Close out a 4am bar, on a weekday
Eventually, closing out a 4am bar results in a hangover so crippling that the only things you’ll be able to do the next day are watch Netflix, order delivery, and wallow in shame. Until then, a gallon of coffee will get you through the workday, so let ‘er rip while you still can.
26. Participate in the Santa Speedo Run
See: Chicago Polar Plunge.
27. Do an all-you-can-drink special
Offered at a few sports bars around town -- like Kelsey’s and Durkin’s -- a Friday all-you-can-drink special offers bottomless domestic brews and pub grub, and a chance to show your liver who the boss is. Shut up, liver!
28. Scream your head off at Big Joe’s turtle races
It’s difficult to maintain your dignity when you’re yelling at unresponsive turtles in a bar that’s so packed that you’re basically standing inside someone else’s pants the whole time. But that doesn’t mean it’s not fun.
29. Go to a DIY venue show
Seeing live music is fun. Seeing live music in a dingy house is really fun, but it’s less fun when you’re overdressed and everyone around you is probably still in art school. So, go when you’re still young. Where? Ask your one friend who wears jean-jacket vests. They’ll know.
30. Yell belligerently at the Wiener Circle
You’ll hear stuff that would make drunken pirates blush.
