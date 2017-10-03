Lifestyle

Chicago's ACME becomes first hotel to rent Google Glass to guests

By Published On 03/11/2014 By Published On 03/11/2014
Google Glass

Trending

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

related

Bubble Tea Soft Serve Is the Brilliant Dessert You Weren't Expecting

While most businesses are still figuring out how to even use Google Glass ("Wait, it goes on your face???"), River North’s boutique ACME Hotel is boldly going where no hotel has gone before by adding the technologically advanced eyewear to its list of amenities. The $1,500 glasses -- which provide a Terminator-esque video display in your peripheral vision -- are now rentable at the front desk by guests for up to three hours. Hopefully we find Chicagoans more Glass-friendly than those monsters in SF.

Acme Hotel

Kailley Lindman is a contributing writer for Thrillist Chicago, as well as a food blogger, bacon enthusiast, and devout user of the Oxford comma. Follow her at @KailleysKitchen.

Stuff You'll Like