26 Chicago Instagrams you need to follow right now

Published On 11/21/2014
Instagram/@Swopes
Instagram/Swopes

We all love Instagram -- showing off where we went, what we ate, what else we ate, what ELSE we ate -- but there are just some Chicagoans who blow your pics out of the perfectly sun-spotted, linearly tilt-shifted, 30% saturated water. After combing through thousands of photos of the Sears Tower (some even WITH a cloud!), we've settled on these 26 Instagrams that're worth following.

@ChicagoFoodAuthority
Instagram/ChicagoFoodAuthority

@ChicagoFoodAuthority

You won't find finer local food porn than the fan submissions coming into Chicago Food Authority. We're guessing you now want donuts.

@VintageTribune
Instagram/VintageTribune

@VintageTribune

The Chicago Tribune breaks out the contact sheets from its subterranean vault archives, giving us scenes like MLK shooting pool with swagger.

@PaulOctavious
Instagram/PaulOctavious

@PaulOctavious

Photographer Paul Octavious is a major league Instagrammer, with 500,000+ followers checking out his seemingly impossible city shots and one-of-a-kind portraits.

@CShimala
Instagram/CShimala

@CShimala

Craig Shimala, the creative director at Threadless, also posts impressive time-lapse photography at @TimeLapseChicago.

@Clickhole
Instagram/Clickhole

@Clickhole

Chicago’s resident clickbait factory has become more entertaining and educational than Buzzfeed.

@GoodBeerHunting
Intagram/GoodBeerHunting

@GoodBeerHunting

Get an inside look at the craft beer scene around the Midwest/the job you wish you had.

@Nick_Ulivieri
Instagram/Nick_Ulivieri

@Nick_Ulivieri

Score a bird's-eye view of metropolis courtesy of photographer Nick Ulivieri.

@EkpenDDS
Instagram/EkpenDDS

@EkpenDDS

This dentist chooses to take a break from staring in people's mouths to stare at Chicago architecture through a Nikon lens.

@JeffGuerrero
Instagram/JeffGuerrero

@JeffGuerrero

When he's not uploading pages from his sketch book, Jeff Guerrero is posting pics of Shake Shack. Both are good things.

@RoachBytes
Instagram/RoachBytes

@RoachBytes

Street-view photographer James Roach does an incredible job with time-lapse light shows.

@TrashHand
Instagram/TrashHand

@TrashHand

This South Loop-based account puts out pristine shots of cityscapes and urban decay.

@Swopes
Instagram/Swopes

@Swopes

The Columbia College graphic design student builds beautiful cityscapes and surreal Photoshops -- hopefully we never get hit with a tidal wave.

@TresAwesome
Instagram/TresAwesome

@TresAwesome

Art director at Leo Burnett, Emma Batia Arnold has a keen eye for street fashion, somehow finding these all-American Icarus kicks.

@DavidAllen
Instagram/DavidAllen

@DavidAllen

If you want to see dynamite tattoos that’ll make you insecure about the giant Gumby ink on your back, look no further than Chicago tattoo artist David Allen, showcasing the work of Pioneer Studios.

@ChrisCreature
Instagram/ChrisCreature

@ChrisCreature

Christopher Hainey: still life/portrait photographer by day, Maps & Atlases drummer by night.

@DrunkJCrewUGuys
Instagram/DrunkJCrewUGuys

@DrunkJCrewUGuys

Ever notice how J. Crew models appear to be in a flushed state of bewilderment? Second City director and DePaul ethics professor Jen Ellison has, and thus Drunk J. Crew was born.

@NathanMichael
Instagram/NathanMichael

@NathanMichael

Wicker Park designer and photographer Nathan Michael is a master of the overhead food shot, as seen in this fried chicken setup at Leghorn.

@JasonMPeterson
Instagram/JasonMPeterson

@JasonMPeterson

Most of Jason Peterson’s Instagram catalog is in black and white, with the occasional splash of supersaturated light.

@ChicagoLunch
Instagram/ChicagoLunch

@ChicagoLunch

The Chicago Lunch squad is on a mission to eat (and document) the best meals in town -- this pepperoni and ricotta pie from Coalfire is one of them.

@RyanPostel
Instagram/RyanPostel

@RyanPostel

Chicago filmmaker Ryan Postel excels at mixing wide-angle and macro views of the city.

@DannyMota
Instagram/DannyMota

@DannyMota

Whether underground or above, Danny Mota’s use of filters to make colors and details pop is outstanding.

@ChicagoCultureCouple
Instagram/ChicagoCultureCouple

@ChicagoCultureCouple

This couple has a penchant for street art, even finding murals hidden away in alleys.

@GregFoster
Instagram/GregFoster

@GregFoster

You’ll find yourself in monochromatic bliss with architecture scenes from industrial designer Greg Foster.

@VerticalGallery
Instagram/VerticalGallery

@VerticalGallery

Check out the latest exhibits -- "holy pop art Batman!" -- at Ukrainian Village’s hip art gallery right from your phone.

@ts__1
Instagram/ts__1

@ts__1

A minimalist photographer who brings to light tight, amazing details of Chicago that you’ve never noticed before.

@MinusManhattan
Instagram/MinusManhattan

@MinusManhattan

Chase Turner, a creative strategist for Tumblr, fills his profile with buildings, airplanes, and the occasional one-finger salute to Donald Trump.

