The Best Chicago Date Ideas This Summer

With gorgeous skylines, prime lakefront access, a vibrant and always-growing food and drink scene, and a population of nearly 3 million, Chicago is arguably one of the best cities for dating. And while there’s no shortage of romantic spots and activities in this sprawling town, sometimes we all need a little help coming up with something novel, thrilling, or downright out there to help bring us a little closer to that (potentially) someone special. From improv shows and ice cream crawls, to Segway tours and staycations, here are the best ways to woo a significant other in the Second City now.
Booze with a view at the Chicago Athletic Association
Loop
Chicago has no shortage of skyline views, but the one from Cindy’s at the Chicago Athletic Association -- complete with vistas of Millennium Park, Lake Michigan, and the Jay Pritzker Pavilion -- has date night written all over it.
Try to break into an underground supper club
Multiple locations
Last-minute location details and surprise menus are just part of the thrill of these covertly operated eateries. Some are easier to get into than others, but once you’re in, you’re in -- and, to your date, instantly impressive.
Partake in the majesty of Friday night turtle racing
Lincoln Square
Yes, turtle racing. It all goes down at Big Joe’s every Friday night at 9pm -- shouting and ordering drinks by the pitcher are encouraged.
Reenact scenes from Dirty Dancing at Movieoke
Logan Square
For the not-so-musically-inclined, hit Movieoke at The Whistler on the first Monday of every month, where instead of song lyrics, you'll be quoting your favorite movie scenes on stage. Just stay away from anything from The Notebook or Titanic.
Head to a free outdoor concert
Millennium Park
Grab a blanket, pack some snacks, bring a bottle of wine, and kick back on the lawn. Outdoor concerts are low-pressure, laid-back, and the perfect opportunity to talk as much -- or as little -- as you want. Headliners this summer include Drive-By Truckers, Hurray for the Riff Raff, and Lady Wray.
Get your hookah on at Samah
Edgewater
It's near impossible not to pick up on the sexy vibes in the dimly lit, curtained-off rooms in one of Chicago's top hookah bars. Also, there’s something about lounging atop pillows on the floor that makes conversation flow easier. Tip: Although shisha is quite different from tobacco, make sure your date isn't devoted to maintaining perfectly pink lungs before making any reservations.
Get your game face on
Lakeview/Wicker Park
Turn up the fun factor by challenging your date to a game. Visit Headquarters Beercade or Emporium for arcade games, or Guthries Tavern for good, old-fashioned board games, all with great beer options.
Go beyond a simple walk at Garfield Park Conservatory
Garfield Park
Take a moment to enjoy the beauty that Chicago has to offer, then learn how to start your career as a beekeeper or get your hands dirty at one of Garfield Park’s compost tutorials. Looking for a bit more nature? Go ahead and visit some of the area's other amazing parks.
Go on a very old-school date
Multiple locations
Kick off the night with a round of Chicago-style dogs at Superdawg, then make your way over to Southport Lanes -- one of the few bowling alleys that still uses human pinsetters. Cap off the evening over hot fudge sundaes at Margie’s Candies and try to snag a seat in the famed "Beatles Booth" where the Fab Four once sat.
Laugh it up at an improv show
Multiple locations
Between Second City, iO, and The Annoyance, Chicago boasts an abundance of improv options. Assuming the material doesn’t go too blue, this should help break the ice.
Crush your first date nerves at Tropikava Kafe
West Town
First dates are nerve-wracking, and have been known to cause people to drink a bit more than they should on occasion. Lower your inhibitions without the risk of getting sloppy with a cocktail (or kocktail?) at Chicago’s first kava bar. Even if you don’t experience the relaxing, sedative, and euphoric properties the kava root is said to have, it’ll give you both the chance to bond over a new experience.
Have fireside whiskeys at Fountainhead
Ravenswood
They've got one of the largest dark liquor selections in the neighborhood, plus a pretty sweet fireplace. It’s also just formal enough to feel each other out, and just cozy enough to, uh, feel each other out.
Meet at the rink for some ice skating
The Loop
The McCormick Tribune Ice Rink is free to enter and charges only $12 to rent skates. At that price, you can splurge on a boozy hot chocolate at nearby Park Grill Cafe.
Go Baroque with Free Thursdays at the Art Institute of Chicago
The Loop
Skip having to spend money on someone you just met with Free Thursdays at the Art Institute of Chicago (you like free stuff, right?) -- which will both make you seem cultured and give you plenty to talk about. If the date is going well, walk across the street to The Gage to continue the conversation.
Leave the decision-making up to fate
Multiple locations
Dinner in River North or Wicker Park? Flip a coin to decide. How will you get there? Heads you’re taking the CTA, tails you’re taking a cab. For every decision you need to make, take turns flipping. In addition to making decision-making a cinch, it’s a surefire way to learn just how spontaneous your plus-one really is.
Play catch and retrieve
Lincoln Park/Uptown
If your date is a dog owner, head to one of the city’s many canine-friendly parks like Wiggly Field Dog Park in Lincoln Park or Montrose Beach in Uptown for a few rounds of fetch before topping it off with happy hour at Filini, where guests can bring their pups to the patio on Wednesdays for a menu featuring the likes of “Bad to the Bone Burgers” and “Frosty Paws” ice cream.
Catch a show at Lincoln Hall
Lincoln Park
Explore lesser known musical acts every night at this Lincoln Park music venue. An open setting allows for casual standing and an up-close view of the performers.
Catch Jazz Era vibes at Green Mill
Uptown
Hit this old Al Capone haunt for The Paper Machete, free every Saturday at 3pm with comedians and storytellers taking on current events.
Test your smarts at trivia night
Multiple locations
Put your date to the test by hitting up one of Chicago’s many trivia nights. If you’re good, you may even score yourselves cash or prizes that can be put towards date número quatro.
Flash your pearly whites with a photo-booth tour
Multiple locations
Grab a stack of singles and head to some of the city’s premier photo booths to document your date progress. Start with live music and live action shots at Schubas before trying your hand at scenario snaps at Quimby’s Bookstore, Beauty Bar, and Empty Bottle before closing out the night at Skylark.
One-stop dining, boozing, and music at Thalia Hall
Pilsen
A night out at Dusek’s, Punch House, Tack Room, and Thalia Hall is like four dates in one. Start off with oysters at the BIB-nominated Dusek’s, then head to an after-dinner show at Thalia Hall, the historic landmark space redesigned and reopened in 2013 by the same owners. Finish off with a nightcap downstairs at modern-day piano lounge Tack Room or the basement-level Punch House, where live DJs and expertly crafted cocktails ensure good vibes.
Test your knife skills at The Chopping Block
Lincoln Square
Get up close and personal while cooking side-by-side at The Chopping Block. Choose from demonstration classes, interactive classes, or wine classes. What’s more? They've got some of the cheapest vino bottles you’ll find in Chicago, and you’ll be sent home with lots of leftovers.
Make it Sunday funday with boozy brunch
Multiple locations
Day drinking leads to night drinking which leads to 2am burritos at Tony’s or Burrito House. Start off with some of these top picks for mimosas and Bloody Marys. If things have been going well, you might even be able to sneak in a midday nap.
Explore your inner Monet at Bottle & Bottega
Lakeview
Or other "paint dates" like Soul Impressions or Arts n Spirits, all of which let your creativity flow like BYOB wine. At this point, you’ve gotten to know each other a little better and the atmosphere is still intimate enough that you can chat while painting.
Break out your best moves (or shameless lack thereof) at Danny’s
Bucktown
If both of you channeled Michael Jackson and Madonna growing up, Danny’s -- a neighborhood favorite for cheap drinks and up-all-night dancing with throwback '80s and '90s tunes -- is a must-visit for testing out your moves together.
Get starry-eyed at Adler After Dark
South Loop
Attend Adler Planetarium's After Dark event (21+) on the third Thursday of each month to enjoy cocktails and one-of-a-kind views of the Chicago skyline. Bonus: The lights are likely to go off at some point in the date.
Paddle your way through the city
Multiple locations
Showcase your upper-body strength (or lack thereof) by paddling your way through the city by kayak. Wateriders offers a variety of interesting guided tours, including a night tour that explores the city’s seedy past. If you’re leery about cruising along the Chicago River due to that whole “Bubbly Creek” thing, Kayak Chicago offers lake tours that start at North Ave Beach.
Get geeky at Robot Date Night
Lakeview
Unleash your inner geek at one of Robot City Workshop’s BYOB Robot Date Nights. For $50 per couple (plus the cost of robot kits), you and your date can build your very own robots and finish the night off with a bit of robot trivia. Bonus: if things don’t work out with the person, you’ll at least always have the robot.
Drink your way along your favorite "L" line
Multiple locations
Follow along with our handy transit bar map, highlighting the best bars near each "L" stop from Downtown to O’Hare and much of the North Side. Grab your Ventra card and work your way down your favorite line -- or, if you’re feeling particularly adventurous, see if you can hit up a few stops on each.
Drink in a craft brewery crawl
Multiple locations
Commit to an afternoon together with a drinking tour through the city’s best breweries. Start off at Lagunitas before making your way north to Forbidden Root, a West go-to for seasonal pub fare and creative drafts (think calamansi wit and wildflower pale ale). Post-bite, head to Logan Square, where you’ll find Revolution and Hopewell.
Take a hike
Multiple locations
From Starved Rock to trails that include creepy abandoned military bunkers, there’s no shortage of great hiking locations near Chicago. More secluded spots = more chances for you and your date to take a breather in the grass. By, you know, rolling around in the grass... in the most PG-13 sense, of course.
Get touristy
Multiple Locations
Every so often, we secretly love doing dorky tourist things. The fourth date is the perfect time to see if your connection can withstand an entire day and crowds of tourists. Visit the Skydeck, stand in line at Garrett, have dinner in Chinatown, and end the night with a cheesy-yet-romantic ride in a horse-drawn carriage.
Get sexy with Unbridled at Untitled
River North
This weekly Thursday burlesque-inspired show is a way to test each other’s wild side while getting dressed up for a night of beards, Manhattans, and 1920s throwbacks. Bonus: costume tops are coming off on the stage so you have every right to make out in the corner.
Attend “Brew Camp”
Ravenswood
Unlike most of your childhood camp memories, this particular camp is actually fun -- partially because Bobby Finkelstein and his awful toad won’t be there... but we digress. Brew Camp’s Making Beer at Home class will give you and your date a 90-minute crash course in the art of homebrewing. Afterwards, bond over your traumatic camp memories over German beers at nearby Huettenbar.
Learn the art of couples massage
Loop
Bow-chicka-wow-wowww! Perfect your massage skills by practicing on your date’s scalp, back, and feet. The Love Institute’s couples massage class promises to help you massage better, firmer, more gracefully and intuitively. Before you know it, your date will be putty in your hands.
Test your ability to survive a "vacation"
Multiple locations
You’ve made it this far, now stock up on Cheetos and pop, load your iPod with road trip-worthy mixes, and hit the road. Whether it’s a day trip to Galena, Milwaukee, or the dunes, an overnight trip to a five-star resort, Michigan winery, or a cabin in the woods, getting away from the city can give the two of you time to really get to know each other. If you need some inspiration, here are the 10 best vacation spots within driving distance of Chicago.
See how well you'd do locked together in a weird room
The Loop
Put your mind to work and try the Room Escape Adventures, where you test your riddle skills (and your date’s ability to communicate and get along with strangers) with the goal to escape a room within 60 minutes.
Find out what your future holds
Multiple locations
Wondering if your love is meant to be? Head to your neighborhood psychic or book a tarot card or reading at a popular joint like Psychic Spiritual Gallery or The Chakra Shoppe.
Check out the night sky
Midway
You've seen Chicago's epic skyline from the ground, now get a bird’s-eye nighttime view via a Chicago by Night Helicopter Tour. The tickets aren’t cheap, so save this for surefire GF/BF material.
Have a staycation at a local hotel
Multiple locations
Take turns walking into some of Chicago’s swankiest hotel lobbies with nothing but $150 in hand and some charm to see if you can land a room for the night. Once in, order Champagne and room service and don’t come out until checkout time. Pro tip: most hotels never go to capacity, so you might actually win this one.
Tackle a budget-friendly tasting menu
Multiple locations
Chicago has seen a major rise in dynamite tasting menus, and thankfully not all of them are the tyrannical, over-the-top splurges. Check out the Chef’s Counter menu at Eden, a five-course adventure for just $50, or for two Michelin-star dining without the price tag, snag a seat at Acadia’s bar, where a three-course tasting menu will set you back just $45.
Indulge in an ice cream crawl
Multiple locations
Chicago summers are hot, but thankfully, respite can be found in any of the city’s ice cream retailers -- and we’ve got some of the best. Check out the Italian ice at Miko’s before strolling over to Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, where flavors like mango buttermilk and brown butter almond brittle draw out-the-door lines daily. Walk off those cones on your commute to Black Dog Gelato, where you’ll be greeted with more than a dozen flavors of gelato and sorbet.
Hop aboard for a Chicago Architecture Tour
Loop
Sure, it’s touristy, but there’s good reason this boat ride is one of the very first things Chicagoans suggest for out-of-town friends and family alike. Set aside a couple of hours to cruise on the Chicago River as a guide shares pointers on innovation in design and the story of the city’s rich architectural history.
Score Cubs tickets for cheap
Wrigleyville
Nothing beats a day at Wrigley -- just ask Ferris Bueller. If you’d rather bypass the sky-high prices our defending champs are asking for, wait until gameday rolls around, head to Clark and Addison, and see what last-minute tickets you can score. If nothing pans out, you can always go on a bar crawl through Wrigleyville.
Get the “Blues” eggs and ham at River Roast
River North
Starting this summer, guests can head to this river-adjacent eatery for their Blues & Brunch series, a weekends-only offering featuring a New American-British menu from Chef John Hogan and live music from local blues talent.
Get together to give back
Multiple locations
Benevolence is a major turn-on, so take your date to one of the many volunteering opportunities in the city, from after-school literacy training programs, to pet therapy at local hospitals and nursing homes. Once you’ve brightened the days of others, help yourselves out with a round of drinks at a nearby bar (and since you’re already in the giving mood, be sure to tip well).
Reach new heights at Brooklyn Boulders
West Loop
Nothing brings two people together faster than a trust-building workout, so head to this rock-climbing playground for lovers of all things bouldering, belaying, and rappelling. If you quickly realize you’re not so adept at scaling these fake mountains, fear not -- Restaurant Row and its many bars are just footsteps away.
