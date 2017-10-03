The top 5 Lollapalooza after-parties

Chicago Dust off the neon shades and lace up the Converse: next weekend is go time, and you’re gonna need a game plan. Since the only thing better than seeing 10 hours of live music is seeing more live music, here are the five best Lollapalooza after-parties taking place at venues around town. We’re not responsible for what happens after.
Thursday, July 31st: Broken Bells at House of Blues: On paper, former Gnarls Barkley DJ/producer Danger Mouse and Shins frontman James Mercer should go together about as well as car batteries and acid (FYI: those don't go together). But it works when they combine forces such as Broken Bells to create dreamy, spaced-out dance pop dripping with soft falsettos and trip-inducing synths. Like the Liberty Bell, it ain’t broke. So don’t fix it. Tix here
Friday, August 1st: Disclosure at Aragon: They’ve been hailed as the 'second coming' in electronic music. They’ve been nominated for a Grammy. They’ve even played Lincoln Park Zoo. Now with their groundbreaking stew of Chicago house, UK garage, and ‘80s-influenced R&B reinterpreted for the iPhone generation, this buzzworthy English duo is ready to command your attention. At least long enough for you to put down that iPhone. Tix here
Friday, August 1st: Spoon at Metro: It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Britt Daniel and company. But Austin’s affable indie veterans still get us going with their catchy, quirky jams, like those made famous by the soundtrack to the unfunny Will Ferrell film Stranger Than Fiction. Popping open a few beers and dancing to Spoon like an awkward kid just let out of high school detention? Nothing strange about that. Tix here
Friday, August 1st: Cut Copy at The Vic: Trust us, your girlfriend likes this band. If she doesn’t, she will. That’s because these sweetly seductive Aussies have been crafting ear-pleasing electronic pop since 2001, reaching a whole new level of intimacy with 2013’s "Free Your Mind". It’s a mellow sound that's sort of like Daft Punk on downers. Tix here
Saturday, August 2nd: Calvin Harris at Studio Paris: It’s got everything you love (or hate) about dance music -- gold-selling albums, top 10 singles, and high-profile guest spots with Rihanna. But as easy as it is to brush this Scottish superstar aside due to his mainstream success, it’s even easier to let loose in a hedonistic orgy of excess when confronted with his massive, pulsating sound. Tix here
