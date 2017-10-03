What is the most “Chicago” way to die?

With the Willis Tower observation deck recently cracking and scaring the bejesus out of some tourists, it truly begs the question: what is the most authentically “Chicago” way to shuffle off this mortal coil? A few humble suggestions:
- Get run over by a United Center Zamboni
- A Bill Swerski Superfan-style heart attack
- Accidentally ingest even the smallest amount of Chicago River water
- Get pushed over the railing at Wrigley by a fan jumping after a foul ball
- Losing the battle with a deep dish pizza food coma
- Get crushed by the runaway Ferris wheel at Navy Pier
- Slip and fall into a giant sausage grinder
- Heartbreak over Hot Doug’s closing
How say you, internet? Drop us a line in the comments.