Lifestyle

If you're not cruising Lake Michigan via jetpack, you're doing it wrong

By Published On 08/18/2014 By Published On 08/18/2014
Jim Vondruska

More Like This

related

The Definitive Guide to Drinking on the Lower East Side

related

The Definitive Guide to Drinking in SoHo

related

ATL's Best Weekend Road Trips for Beating the Heat This Summer

related

The Best Taco Shop in 23 LA 'Hoods

Trending

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Budget Airline Just Added 19 New Routes and Is Celebrating With $39 Fares

related

Baseball Player Destroys Fan's Nachos, but Makes Up for It in the Best Way Possible

related

Roundtrip Flights to One of Asia’s Best Food Cities Are Only $400 Right Now

Oh this? It's just the Flyboard, Lake Michigan's first OH MY GOD IT'S A FLYING HOVERBOARD, which, when strapped to your feet, uses two torrents of water to propel you through the air like you're Iron Man (minus the whole electromagnet chest piece that prevents pieces of shrapnel from piercing your heart). You can test drive one of these bad boys at the 31st St Harbor, here's how it's done:

Related

related

173 Outdoor Drinking Spots in Chicago

related

This might be the greatest six-story building in all of Chicago

More Like This

related

Lifestyle
The Definitive Guide to Drinking on the Lower East Side

related

Lifestyle
The Definitive Guide to Drinking in SoHo

related

Lifestyle
ATL's Best Weekend Road Trips for Beating the Heat This Summer

related

Lifestyle
The Best Taco Shop in 23 LA 'Hoods

related

173 Outdoor Drinking Spots in Chicago
Jim Vondruska

The Harbor

Flyboard rentals are run through boutique water sport rental company Chicago Water Sports (make a reservation here) at the harbor in Bronzeville where -- on top of kayak spin classes or paddleboard yoga -- they offer a very Instagramable view of the skyline.

Jim Vondruska

Suiting up 

You can slip into your CWS-provided wetsuit inside their brand-new shower and changing facility that sits adjacent to an in-harbor swimming pool. Or if you're shameless (hi there), just change behind one of the storage containers where nobody will ever see you (right?). 

Jim Vondruska

Then it's impromptu...

Jim Vondruska

... cannonball...

Jim Vondruska

... time...

Jim Vondruska

...before heading out on the boat with a jet ski and your Flyboard in tow.

Jim Vondruska

The board

The Flyboard has a pair of strapped boots, similar to a snowboard's, a pair of jets on the bottom, and a 40ft hose on a swivel that's rigged to the jet ski. When the Flyboard's hooked up, all of the jet ski’s 8,000 rpms of power are diverted to the jets on your heels.

Jim Vondruska

Flying the damn thing

The process of getting up in the air may take a few tries. You start out in the water on your stomach with your legs locked straight out then slowly let your feet and the jets slide under you and lift you out of the water and up 10-20ft in the air.

Jim Vondruska

You'll need to counterbalance every shift in your feet or legs, so a good sense of balance will help here. If you’re the type of person who navigates a wakeboard or snowboard handily, you’ll be in good shape. If you’re the type of person who falls down on a dance floor while sober, you’ve got some work to do.

Jim Vondruska/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

In no time you'll be hovering around like you're an Avengers stunt double. See? Can't even tell which is which (I'm the one in the flowery life jacket). Note: you don’t have to point your hands like you’re a machine, that’s just a choice I made personally.

Jim Vondruska

If you're feeling maniacal you can even attempt a few dolphin dives with the jets shooting you back up out of the water.

Jim Vondruska

You can also leave the dives, 360s, and general badassery to the trainers on the Chicago Flyboard Team who demo the board at lakefront events.

Jim Vondruska

You may be a little sore in the legs and core, but it's nothing a burger off of the grill won't fix. You'll call it a day having gotten the requisite fun and sun, handing in your wetsuit, and wringing out your underwear (you remembered to wear underwear, right?).

Sean Cooley is Thrillist's Chicago Editor and he knows better than to go commando. Follow him @SeanCooley.

Stuff You'll Like