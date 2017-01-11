The Cubs Fan's Guide to Hating the Cleveland Indians

They're doing it! The Cubs are playing in the World Series! And they might actually win the damn thing. Smart numbers-knowing people say they’re the favorites.

Pause the unbridled optimism for a second: Cubs fans all know better than to put too much stock in that. Not because of any stupid cosmic curse, but because baseball is a weird sport where strange things happen and being “better” guarantees you shockingly little.

One thing Cubs fans CAN count on? Only Cleveland stands in the way of the Cubs putting all the silly curse talk to rest permanently. And while that should be enough incentive on its own, competition is always more fun with a little healthy, lighthearted animosity for the enemy. So let’s get to it, Chicago. It’s time to hate Cleveland!