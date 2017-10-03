The 12 things you absolutely must do in Chicago this winter

Okay, we'll admit it: winter is probably not the ideal time to be living in Chicago. But that doesn’t mean you can't, um, live a little, starting by attending all 12 of these winter events, all of which will help you make the most of Chicago's suckiest-ass season.
Dec 31 Wed
Official Playboy New Year’s Eve Soiree Hard Rock Hotel Yeah, we mentioned this before, but it feels like it bears repeating.
Jan 8 Thu
Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival Stage 773 The nation’s largest sketch comedy festival takes over Stage 773 for 10 days of ha-has courtesy of the funniest sketch troupes in existence. Also: Revolution Beer and Eli’s Cheesecake!
Jan 14 Wed
Various locations
Tomorrow Never Knows Various locations The annual hipster celebration of leading emerging indie bands like Cloud Nothings and Twin Peaks will rock venues around town including Lincoln Hall and Schubas, plus they're gonna have a live comedy stage at The Hideout.
Jan 25 Sun
Feb 7 Sat
The Pancakes & Booze Art Show Reggie’s They'll pack in 75 emerging artists, who'll create live pieces during art battles alongside live body painting, live music, and live pancake flipping at the all-you-can-eat pancake bar.
Feb 7 Sat
Various Wrigleyville bars
Candy Crush Crawl Various Wrigleyville bars What happens when you fill eight Wrigleyville bars with 5,000 pounds of candy? This is not the start of a joke. It’s this Valentine’s Day-themed crawl from Chicago Sport & Social, complete with a crazy costume contest and closing ceremonies party.
Feb 13 Fri
Game of Thongs: A Game of Thrones Burlesque (Opening Night) Gorilla Tango Theatre It was only a matter of time before Game of Thrones got the burlesque parody treatment. And there’s no better time to catch the newest revue from Gorilla Tango than opening night. Did we mention the dancing direwolves and sexy horselords?
Feb 14 Sat
Chicago Auto Show McCormick Place The nation’s (NATION'S) largest auto show is the perfect time to pick out that sweet new concept car you’ve been eyeing. Or just continue to eye it while taking part in a healthy amount of car porn.
Feb 22 Sun
Chicago’s Best WingFest Journeyman Plumbers Hall Wing eating gets intense (like, really intense) as 25 local restos compete in six categories of wing greatness (best mild, hot, BBQ, etc.). Plus: live bands, winter tailgating, and competitive wing eating.
Feb 28 Sat
Frontier Park
Naperville Winter Ale Fest Frontier Park Sample 120 of winter’s finest craft beers -- outside -- in Chicago -- in February -- paired with live music and food trucks including Bridgeport Pasty, The Slide Ride, and Dinky Donuts.
Mar 7 Sat
Wicker Park/Ukrainian Village
Chiditarod Wicker Park/Ukrainian Village Chicago’s annual urban mushing adventure race/scavenger hunt will have costumed teams racing shopping carts around the city to collect hidden canned foods at what is probably the world’s largest mobile food drive. Hell. Yes.
Mar 14 Sat
Yacht Party Chicago’s Saint Patrick's Booze Cruise DuSable Harbor Do St. Patrick’s Day in Chicago, like a boss, on a yacht, alongside 400 of your closest friends, a breakfast buffet, DJs/dance offs, and killer city views.