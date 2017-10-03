Lifestyle

The 12 things you absolutely must do in Chicago this winter

Published On 12/22/2014
Flickr/Milosh Kosanovich

Okay, we'll admit it: winter is probably not the ideal time to be living in Chicago. But that doesn’t mean you can't, um, live a little, starting by attending all 12 of these winter events, all of which will help you make the most of Chicago's suckiest-ass season.

Flickr/Anna Fischer

Date

Event

Location

Dec 31 Wed

Official Playboy New Year’s Eve Soiree Yeah, we mentioned this before, but it feels like it bears repeating.

Hard Rock Hotel

Sketch Fest

Date

Event

Location

Jan 8 Thu

Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival The nation’s largest sketch comedy festival takes over Stage 773 for 10 days of ha-has courtesy of the funniest sketch troupes in existence. Also: Revolution Beer and Eli’s Cheesecake!

Stage 773

Date

Event

Location

Jan 14 Wed

Tomorrow Never Knows The annual hipster celebration of leading emerging indie bands like Cloud Nothings and Twin Peaks will rock venues around town including Lincoln Hall and Schubas, plus they're gonna have a live comedy stage at The Hideout.

Various locations

Sean Cooley

Date

Event

Location

Jan 25 Sun

Donut Fest Yup.

Chop Shop

Flickr/BurnAway

Date

Event

Location

Feb 7 Sat

The Pancakes & Booze Art Show They'll pack in 75 emerging artists, who'll create live pieces during art battles alongside live body painting, live music, and live pancake flipping at the all-you-can-eat pancake bar.

Reggie’s

Date

Event

Location

Feb 7 Sat

Candy Crush Crawl What happens when you fill eight Wrigleyville bars with 5,000 pounds of candy? This is not the start of a joke. It’s this Valentine’s Day-themed crawl from Chicago Sport & Social, complete with a crazy costume contest and closing ceremonies party.

Various Wrigleyville bars

Flickr/atramos

Date

Event

Location

Feb 13 Fri

Game of Thongs: A Game of Thrones Burlesque (Opening Night) It was only a matter of time before Game of Thrones got the burlesque parody treatment. And there’s no better time to catch the newest revue from Gorilla Tango than opening night. Did we mention the dancing direwolves and sexy horselords?

Gorilla Tango Theatre

Date

Event

Location

Feb 14 Sat

Chicago Auto Show The nation’s (NATION'S) largest auto show is the perfect time to pick out that sweet new concept car you’ve been eyeing. Or just continue to eye it while taking part in a healthy amount of car porn.

McCormick Place

Flickr/cherrylet

Date

Event

Location

Feb 22 Sun

Chicago’s Best WingFest Wing eating gets intense (like, really intense) as 25 local restos compete in six categories of wing greatness (best mild, hot, BBQ, etc.). Plus: live bands, winter tailgating, and competitive wing eating.

Journeyman Plumbers Hall

Naperville Winter Ale Festival

Date

Event

Location

Feb 28 Sat

Naperville Winter Ale Fest Sample 120 of winter’s finest craft beers -- outside -- in Chicago -- in February -- paired with live music and food trucks including Bridgeport Pasty, The Slide Ride, and Dinky Donuts.

Frontier Park

Flickr/Chris Dilts

Date

Event

Location

Mar 7 Sat

Chiditarod Chicago’s annual urban mushing adventure race/scavenger hunt will have costumed teams racing shopping carts around the city to collect hidden canned foods at what is probably the world’s largest mobile food drive. Hell. Yes.

Wicker Park/Ukrainian Village

Date

Event

Location

Mar 14 Sat

Yacht Party Chicago’s Saint Patrick's Booze Cruise Do St. Patrick’s Day in Chicago, like a boss, on a yacht, alongside 400 of your closest friends, a breakfast buffet, DJs/dance offs, and killer city views.

DuSable Harbor

