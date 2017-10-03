Lifestyle

The Dos and Don'ts of St. Patrick's Day in Chicago

By Published On 03/13/2015
Flickr/Jamie mccaffrey

St. Patrick’s Day in Chicago... otherwise known as amateur hour. To help you survive the forthcoming onslaught of idiocy, we’ve compiled a handy list of dos and don'ts that should (fingers crossed) get you through the weekend. Feel free to send to a friend. You know the one...

dye river
flickr/simon king

DO watch the dyeing of the river

dye hands
flickr/steve hardy

DON'T get it on your hands

DYE HAIR
flickr/kate gardiner

DO dye your hair

DYE DOG
flickr/Jamie mccaffrey

DON'T dye your dog

ATTIRE
FLICKR/THEFEMGEEK

DO dress in festive attire

Flick/yooperann

DON'T even think about it

kayak
Flickr/Greg Wass

DO kayak the river

FLICKR/GROOVNICK

DON'T drink the river water

Flickr/Steve Hardy

DO meet new people...

COPS
Flickr/aurimas
 

... NOT these people

CRUISE
flickr/marta sand

DO take a boat cruise

TAXES
flickr/david

DON'T forget to do your taxes first

Flickr/jamie mccaffrey

DO this

CHOLOS
flickr/john w. iwanski

DON'T do this. Ever.

green man
flickr/Quinn dombrowski

DO be this guy

flickr/yooperann

DON'T be this guy...

flickr/john w. iwanski

... or this guy

GREEN BEER
flickr/Brendan lynch

DO drink green beer

flickr/Jay[N]

DON'T play green beer pong…

flickr/Jay[N]

... (it won't end well)


Jay Gentile is Thrillist’s Chicago Editor and, of all his St. Patrick’s Day mistakes, dyeing his dog is not one of them. Follow him @ThrillistChi.

