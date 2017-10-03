The Dos and Don'ts of St. Patrick's Day in Chicago

St. Patrick’s Day in Chicago... otherwise known as amateur hour. To help you survive the forthcoming onslaught of idiocy, we’ve compiled a handy list of dos and don'ts that should (fingers crossed) get you through the weekend. Feel free to send to a friend. You know the one...
DO watch the dyeing of the river
DON'T get it on your hands
DO dye your hair
DON'T dye your dog
DO dress in festive attire
DON'T even think about it
DO kayak the river
DON'T drink the river water
DO meet new people...
... NOT these people
DO take a boat cruise
DON'T forget to do your taxes first
DO this
DON'T do this. Ever.
DO be this guy
DON'T be this guy...
... or this guy
DO drink green beer
DON'T play green beer pong…
... (it won't end well)
Sign up here for our daily Chicago email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.
Jay Gentile is Thrillist’s Chicago Editor and, of all his St. Patrick’s Day mistakes, dyeing his dog is not one of them. Follow him @ThrillistChi.