Disco Demolition and Its Long, Loud Aftershock

Oh, and game two was forfeited.

“It was knuckleheads letting their freak flag fly. A lot of suburban kids getting drunk,” says Hoekstra, who was in attendance. “You gotta remember what the Loop listener was like, a really hard Midwestern Rock 'n' Roll audience: Molly Hatchet, maybe Judas Priest. I liked the Faces, which they considered mainstream. That’s who the crowd was.”

Given that disco originated as music by the black and gay underclass, the night has since come to be viewed with undertones of racism and homophobia. The opinion is in the minority of Hoekstra’s interview subjects, but it certainly surfaces. “I thought, ‘Didn’t you all read [Ray] Bradbury? Burning books? Burning records? This has the feeling of a really bad cloud,” says Joe Shanahan, owner of Metro and Smart Bar, in the book. “And why is it coming out of Chicago? And why is music of any kind, whether I like it or not, being destroyed for some radio promotion or some baseball promotion? It gave license for people to not be in the modern world.” Shanahan would go on to heavily promote the Chicago house-music scene and its greatest talent, the late Frankie Knuckles (Knuckles: “House music is disco’s revenge”).