Every Free Museum in Chicago

If museum visits bring up flashbacks to nightmarish field trips past, rectify that as an adult by checking out any of these 35 Chicago museums for FREE! We’ve sorted each museum’s free days by day of the week and/or seasonality and many require a valid Illinois ID (sorry, tourists). You’re guaranteed to become more cultured or your money back.
Chicago Cultural Center
78 E Washington St
Hours: Mon-Thurs, 9am-7pm; Fri-Sat, 9am-6pm; Sun, 10am-6pm
The Edgewater Historical Society and Museum
5358 N Ashland Ave
Hours: Sat-Sun, 1-4pm
Money Museum
230 S Lasalle St
Hours: Mon-Fri, 8:30am-5pm
Lincoln Park Zoo
2001 N Clark St
Hours: Every day, 10am-4:30pm and extended hours seasonally
Ukrainian National Museum
2249 W Superior St
Hours: Thurs-Sun, 11-4pm
Museum of Contemporary Photography
600 S Michigan Ave
Hours: Mon-Wed & Fri-Sat, 10am-5pm; Thurs, 10am-8pm; Sun, noon-5pm
National Museum of Mexican Art
1852 W 19th St
Hours: Tues-Sun, 10am-5pm
Smart Museum of Art
5550 S Greenwood Ave
Hours: Galleries are closed for reinstallation until September 11th, 2015. Regular hours (Mon-Fri, 8:30am-3pm; Sat-Sun, 11am-3pm) resume September 12th.
DePaul Art Museum
935 W Fullerton Ave
Hours: Wed-Thurs, 11am-7pm; Fri, 11am-5pm; Sat-Sun, noon-5pm
The National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture
3015 W Division St
Hours: Tues-Fri, 10am-4pm; Sat, 10am-1pm
National Veterans Art Museum
4041 N Milwaukee Ave
Hours: Tues-Sat, 10am-5pm
Notes: On the second floor
Chicago Design Museum
108 N State St
Hours: Tues-Sat, noon-7pm
Notes: On the third floor
Charnley-Persky House Museum
1365 N Astor St
Hours: Noon tours are free every Wednesday, April-October
International Museum of Surgical Science
1524 N Lake Shore Dr
Tuesday hours: 10am-4pm
Museum of Contemporary Art
220 E Chicago Ave
Tuesday hours: 10am-8pm
Loyola University Museum of Art
820 N Michigan Ave
Tuesday hours: 11am-8pm
Swedish American Museum
5211 N Clark St
Tuesday hours: 10am-4pm
Note: Free on the second Tuesday of each month
Clarke House Museum
1827 S Indiana Ave
Wednesday hours: Tours of Chicago’s oldest house led by trained docents are available at noon and 2pm.
Note: Does not apply to groups of 10 or more
Glessner House Museum
1800 S Prairie Ave
Wednesday hours: Tours led by trained docents are available at 1pm and 3pm.
Note: Does not apply to groups of 10 or more
Charnley-Persky House Museum
1365 N Astor St
Wednesday hours: Noon tours are free.
The Art Institute of Chicago
111 S Michigan Ave
Thursday hours: Free hours for Illinois residents run 5-8pm.
Note: Children under the age of 14 are always free, as are several outdoor spaces.
Chicago Children’s Museum at Navy Pier
700 E Grand Ave
Thursday hours: Target Free Family night from 5-8pm
Dank Museum
4740 N Western Ave
Saturday hours: 11am-3pm, or by appointment
Note: This is part of the Dank Haus German American Cultural Center.
Chicago Children’s Museum at Navy Pier
700 E Grand Ave
Sunday hours: 10am-7pm
Note: The first Sunday of each month is free for visitors age 15 and under.
Dusable Museum of African American History
740 E 56th Pl
Sunday hours: Noon-5pm
McCormick Bridgehouse & Chicago River Museum
376 N Michigan Ave
Sunday hours: 10am-5pm
Museum of Science and Industry
5700 S Lake Shore Dr
Hours: Mon-Sun, 9:30-4pm
Note: Free on select days. Check back here.
The Field Museum
1400 S Lake Shore Dr
Hours: Mon-Sun, 9am-5pm
Note: Free on select days throughout the year. Check back here.
Shedd Aquarium
1200 S Lake Shore Dr
Hours: Mon-Sun, 9am-6pm
Note: Free on select Mondays and Tuesdays. Only applicable to Waters of the World, Caribbean Reef, and Amazon Rising.
Chicago History Museum
1601 N Clark St
Hours: Mon-Sat, 9:30am-4:30pm; Sun, noon-5pm
Note: Free on select days throughout the year. Check back here.
Adler Planetarium
1300 S Lakeshore Dr
Hours: Mon-Fri, 9:30-4pm; Sat-Sun, 9:30am-4:30pm
Note: Free on select days throughout the year. Check back here.
The Oriental Institute Museum
1155 E 58th St
Hours: Tues-Sun, 10am-5pm
Suggested donation: $10 for adults, $5 for kids under 12
Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum
2430 N Cannon Dr
Hours: Mon-Fri, 9am-5pm; Sat-Sun, 10am-5pm (Thursdays are suggested donation days for Illinois residents year-round.)
Suggested donation: $9, $7 for students and seniors, $6 for children (3-12), free for children under 3
Jane Addams Hull-House Museum
800 S Halsted St
Hours: Tues-Fri, 10am-4pm; Sat, noon-4pm
Suggested donation: $5
Chinese-American Museum of Chicago
238 W 23rd St
Hours: Tues-Fri, 9:30am-1:30pm; Sat-Sun, 10am-5pm
Suggested donation: $5
