60 Free Things to Do in Chicago

By Updated On 04/13/2017 at 03:33PM EST
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Yes, the best things in life are free, including this list of five dozen things you can do in Chicago without spending a cent. So if you happen to have blown all your cash at a Cubs game -- the beers and Hot Doug's will do that to you -- all is not lost. There are museums, concerts, comedy shows, festivals, and much more around town that won't require you to open your wallet.

View from the Hancock Center
DiegoMariottini / Shutterstock.com

1. Catch the view at the Hancock Center's Signature Lounge

Save the $23 you'd use to go up the Sears Tower (and get a much better view) by hitting the bar on the 95th floor of the Hancock Center. Either way, never call it Willis Tower.

2. Bike one of the country's finest trail systems

Some of the finest trails in the country are just a bike ride away. So what are you waiting for? A chance to ride them naked?

The Boathouse Cafe

3. Explore Humboldt Park (and the Boathouse Café)

It's a massive 219-acre park complete with a fitness center, two gymnasiums, an inland beach, and lagoon. Also, the Boathouse Café (OK, not exactly free) = summer done right.

4. Explore Chicago's underground pedway

There are five miles of underground tunnels and overhead bridges linking more than 40 Downtown blocks. A nice alternative to, say, sitting in traffic on State St (also free).

5. Meditate in nature at North Pond

This nature sanctuary tucked into Lincoln Park is one of the city's finest treasures, and totally free. The adjacent North Pond restaurant, however, is quite another story.

6. Museum of Contemporary Art

Free on Tuesdays for Illinois residents. That means you. Unless you just moved here from Ohio and haven't yet updated your license. In which case, you get what you deserve.

Chicago lakefront
welcomia/Shutterstock

7. Bike the lakefront

Bike the full 18 miles from Ardmore St to 71st St. On second thought, let's not overdo it.

8. Enjoy a killer view of the city at Promontory Point

One of the best parks in the city is also one of the least known, and the views of Downtown over the lake are pretty much the best in the business.

Chicago Cultural Center

9. Immerse yourself in culture at the Chicago Cultural Center

It's the nation's first and most comprehensive free municipal cultural venue. What, you didn't know?

10. Post up at the spot where John Dillinger was shot

Stand outside the Biograph Theater, where the cops finally got their man in 1934. Make a mobster face, if you must.

11. Stand outside Wrigley and admire the "World Series Champions" marquee

This will never get old.

Lincoln Park Zoo
YaromirM/Shutterstock

12. Freak out the animals at Lincoln Park Zoo

Really cool. And totally free 365 days a year. Bonus: zebras and shit.

13. Catch a free movie in the park

Every summer and fall, there are 250 or so movies screened at parks throughout the city, from old favorites to newer hits.

JBTV Music Television
ULU_BIRD / Shutterstock.com

14. Attend a ton of free events in Millennium Park

Jazz Fest, Blues Fest, Gospel Fest, and many more fests.

15. Pose for the city's cheesiest selfie

Under the Bean, that is.

Ohio street beach
Flickr/Mason

16. Wander the city's best beach/park combo

Milton Lee Olive Park/Ohio Street Beach. The only thing that could fuck this up is getting too close to Navy Pier.

17. Do some "movieokie" at The Whistler

Perform scenes from Star Wars and other films in front of an audience, karaoke-style. No cover. Free embarrassment.

18. Stroll the Maxwell Street Market every Sunday

The food isn't free, but the smells are, as is the live music.

Lurie Garden
Flickr/Ryan Wilson

19. Take a date on a romantic garden walk

Millennium Park's Lurie Garden is helping to up your game with a variety of date-worthy strolls.

20. Play with fire at Full Moon Fire Jam

Things get weird every full moon in summer, with people getting together to spin fire on the lakefront. Trips to the ER are not free, however.

21. Go off the leash at Montrose Dog Beach

Well, after the $5 sign-up fee, anyway

22. Catch free improv every Sunday

It's called The Free for All. Pretty much sums that one up nicely.

23. Catch a free show at The Empty Bottle on Monday nights

They might not be the most famous acts, but they might be someday.

24. Tour a brewery

Revolution offers free tours Wednesday-Sunday, available for groups of up to 30 on a first-come, first-served basis. Free beer!

25. Stand outside the gates at Lollapalooza

The listening is free. So is the people-watching.

Baha'i House of Worship in Chicago
Flickr/Kristian Golding

26. Explore one of only seven Baha'i temples in the world

It's also one of the most beautiful buildings in the state. Which is nice.

27. Tour a money museum like a baller

If you stand close enough, it's almost like it's yours. Right?

28. Get some culture on a Sunday at the DuSable Museum of African American History

One of the city's finest institutions is free on Sundays.

Garfield Park Conservatory
Thomas Barrat / Shutterstock.com

29. Check out the plants at the Garfield Park Conservatory

See if you can find the spot where Vince Vaughn caught Winona Ryder cheating in The Dilemma, and catch the Cubs-themed "Spring Training" flower exhibit, open through May 14.

30. Tour Hull-House

Learn all about Jane Addams, the first American woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize, at this museum dedicated to her work.

31. See how much your iPhotos suck at the Museum of Contemporary Photography

Inside Columbia College hides one of the country's finest photography museums, featuring hundreds of works and frequent lectures from artists and historians.

32. Learn something at the Smart Museum of Art

One of the best museums in the city is also one of its most overlooked, featuring classic and modern art, sculpture, and much more.

33. Appreciate young artists at Gallery 37

This city-sponsored gallery features works created by established artists and their apprentices.

Reckless Records
Flickr/Sarah A.

34. Bust a move at SummerDance

Take dance lessons in Grant Park, then show off your moves during the free live concerts that follow.

35. Poke around the City Gallery in the Historic Water Tower

Yes, you can go inside this Mag Mile landmark. Don't worry. You really can.

36. Tour a new neighborhood with an official city "greeter"

You know that one friend who claims to know everything about Logan Square? We doubt he knows as much as an official city-sanctioned greeter, offering free tours of your neighborhood of choice.

Chicago Botanic Gardens
Flickr/Nataly Kochina

37. Spread out a blanket at the Chicago Botanic Garden

How the hell is such a beautiful place totally free (not counting parking, of course)? Don't ask. Just go.

38. Check out amazing free theater

Free Street Theater has been doing its thing since 1969. It's about time you check it out.

39. Watch a "live magazine" every Saturday

It's called The Paper Machete, and it features local journalists, authors, comedians, and more doing readings and having discussions. Hosted by writer Christopher Piatt, it goes down every Saturday afternoon at Green Mill.

40. Party in a crazy dancing-cage with free UV-reactive body paint

Douse yourself in body paint and dance till dawn at Blacklight Blackout, uncorked on the third Friday of each month on the second floor of Exit.

41. Enjoy free porn and free chicken on Monday nights

One of the city's craziest ragers is serving up free insanity with a side of chicken at evilOlive's illicit Porn & Chicken party every Monday night.

42. Eat as many free wings as you can handle

There are free wings at 8:30pm during the week at Burwood Tap. And they're better than at BW3.

43. Show off some sweet moves at a Tuesday night dance party

Beauty Bar is always free after 9pm, but Tuesday is free all night with the manic dance tunes of Timbuck2 alongside weekly rotating guests (past guests have included A$AP Rocky and Freddie Gibbs).

First United Methodist Church at the Chicago Temple
Henryk Sadura/Shutterstock

44. Tour the world's highest church

It's called "The Chapel in the Sky" at First United Methodist Church downtown. And it almost makes going to church worth it.

45. Watch a Cubs game for free

If you know someone who lives on Waveland, that is.

46. Take a free ghost tour, food tour, or BYOB (bring your own bike) city bike tour

Because why pay when these ones are free?

47. Tour a stained glass museum at Navy Pier

A stained glass museum. Yes, you heard that right.

48. Grab free shit on Craigslist

What could go wrong?

Museum of surgical art
Flickr/John Kannenberg

49. Creep yourself out at the International Museum of Surgical Science

On Tuesdays, Illinois residents with valid ID get in free. Getting through the visit without barfing or fainting is all on you, though. 

50. Browse the fishes at the Old Town Aquarium

Better than the Shedd? Maybe. Certainly cheaper. Unless, of course, you buy something.

JBTV Music Television
JBTV Music Television

51. Attend a studio taping at America's longest-running music showcase

It's sort of like American Bandstand, only way cooler.

52. Check out a BYOB comedy show

Uncharted Books hosts a monthly variety show by the troupe Congrats on Your Success, and you can bring all the booze you can handle.

53. Ride the Reggies party bus to concerts and haunted houses

From Cubs/Sox games to festivals and concerts, there's always something interesting happening on board this tripped-out party bus.

54. Make a sweet jazz face on Monday nights

Extraordinary Popular Delusions make extraordinary (and free) music most Monday nights at Beat Kitchen.

55. Hit up one of Wrigleyville's best bars for free comedy

The GMan calls it The Best Night Ever. We're not sure about that, but it's pretty damn fun.

Boulevard historic district
Flickr/Ken Lund

56. Drive the Chicago Park Boulevard System Historic District

Beautiful boulevards connecting some of the city's most beautiful parks. What's not to like?

57. Go "grazing" at your nearest supermarket

See how many free samples you can get at Whole Foods before the kids show up and steal all the good shit.

Chicago Blues Festival
Chicago Blues Festival

58. Excuse you, while you kiss the sky

Hit up the Chicago Air and Water Show. It's tradition.

59. Watch a free play on the lake

It's way cheaper than Hamilton tickets.

60. Enjoy free shows under the Picasso

Weekdays at noon at Daley Plaza, you'll find concerts, dance parties, yoga, and many other eclectic events.


Jay Gentile is a Thrillist contributor who remains a fan of free things. Follow him @innerviewmag.

