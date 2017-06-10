Because someone needs to mitigate the damage UB40 inflicted on the combination of music and wine, City Winery's a 28,000sqft temple of vino and tunes brought to you by the same folks who launched the NYC original. Ours gets a 300-seat music venue attached to a fireplace'd dining room ringed by barrels in a nod to on-site wine production, which's also echoed in the massive bottle-shaped light fixtures illuminating the two-story glass facade overlooking Randolph.
Food: They're keeping you sated with the likes of hibiscus-glazed Cornish hen w/ cucumber labne & almond-apricot couscous, lamb osso buco over cauliflower puree, and crispy risotto balls filled w/ saffron & rock shrimp, which will be particularly appropriate if Prince ever plays.
Live music and 400-plus wines (including yours?)
