Live music and 400-plus wines (including yours?)

Because someone needs to mitigate the damage UB40 inflicted on the combination of music and wine, City Winery's a 28,000sqft temple of vino and tunes brought to you by the same folks who launched the NYC original. Ours gets a 300-seat music venue attached to a fireplace'd dining room ringed by barrels in a nod to on-site wine production, which's also echoed in the massive bottle-shaped light fixtures illuminating the two-story glass facade overlooking Randolph. Food: They're keeping you sated with the likes of hibiscus-glazed Cornish hen w/ cucumber labne & almond-apricot couscous, lamb osso buco over cauliflower puree, and crispy risotto balls filled w/ saffron & rock shrimp, which will be particularly appropriate if Prince ever plays. Wine: Enjoy 18 tapped barrels of their house wines whose grapes are sourced from West Coast vineyards, Argentina, and Chile, plus another 400-plus they were too lazy to make themselves... step it up, City Winery! And if you still can't find something to your liking, you really need to lighten up, man, but you can also handmake your own barrel (more than 250 bottles' worth), involving yourself in everything from grape selection, to tasting during the aging process, to labeling. Tunes: The show schedule's already largely set through the end of the year, kicking off with master of subtlety Lewis Black before getting into an eclectic range of acts like Mavis Staples, Matthew Sweet (who's apparently not as sick of himself as he claims), and Joan Osborne, who knows that if God was one of us, he'd hate UB40 too.

