How Chicago Sees the Rest of Illinois

Living in Chicago, it's easy to get stuck in a bubble of pizza, donuts, and big city problems and totally gloss over the other 10 million people who live in the state (and have their very own bars and restaurants and... stuff). Here's a look at just how badly we're glossing, in map form (sorry in advance, Rockford).

Click here to enlarge.

Sean Cooley is Thrillist's Chicago Editor and he has plotted his zombie attack survival route to Rice Lake State Conservation Area. Follow him @SeanCooley.

