The 30 best submissions to People of the CTA

Some people who ride the CTA are just the worst. But the folks that People of the CTA has long documented are something different altogether. Here’s a curated look at their 30 best submissions to date, a lineup of the most ludicrous Chicago transit trolls you’ll see -- or hopefully never see? -- including everything from Juggalos to superheroes to nudists (both intentional and unintentional).
You definitely want to get off at the same stop as the guy with a keg caddy.
Buy one garbage bag, get two free, only at Jos. A. Bank.
Guy Trapped In The '90s sees all non-JNCO Jeans as skinny jeans.
You weren't expecting such a well-read Juggalo, were you?? Sure, those are cannabis leaves on the cover, but still...
All other mullets bow before the braided skullet.
Hope she's calling in a penicillin prescription.
If you’ve ever been embarrassed by having toilet paper on your shoe, just remember this woman.
Internet, schminternet.
This kinda defeats the point of renting a Divvy in the first place.
This man is having a dream that he owns a giant chinchilla sombrero. He's going to be very excited when he wakes up.
Rat statue, Casio keyboard, giant pentagram panda: well, this all checks out.
Other Guy Trapped In The '90s wants nothing to do with touchscreens.
“Hey Matilda, I’m coming back from Trader Joe's with some artisanal tofurky and fair trade pretzels.”
Bert is not going to be happy when he finds out Ernie relapsed again.
He took the "Which Game of Thrones house are you?" quiz, and got "Put On Pants For Christ's Sake".
If only he asked the guy sitting in front of him.
You can buy groceries; you can't buy self-awareness.
"Hey Seraphina, our vintage chinchilla hats are really gaining steam on Etsy."
Other OTHER Guy Trapped In The '90s only knows how to get around by skitching.
Brown hoodie kid is not impressed.
That's a pretty judgmental look for someone who's spilling rabbit poop all over the bus.
A naked "goddess" on the train sounds good in theory, until she starts yelling and slapping you.
Soliciting, gambling, and nefarious blanket activities are prohibited on CTA vehicles.
For all we know, this might be the actual actor who played the green Power Ranger. Let's get Tommy some work, you guys.
Dave Grohl (!?).
“I stopped using phones all together, I write a lot of letters by quill. This cast? Oh, it’s decorative.”
We would make a joke about this man in the duster if it weren't for the dangerous-looking object sticking out of his pocket.
You know what, YOLO Tattoo Man? Sometimes even once is too many times.
You'll shoot your eye out, kid! Or more likely, you'll shoot the guy that your gun is directly aimed at.
And finally: this is the bounty hunter who hunts Dog the Bounty Hunter.
