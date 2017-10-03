Lifestyle

The 30 best submissions to People of the CTA

People of the CTA

Some people who ride the CTA are just the worst. But the folks that People of the CTA has long documented are something different altogether. Here’s a curated look at their 30 best submissions to date, a lineup of the most ludicrous Chicago transit trolls you’ll see -- or hopefully never see? -- including everything from Juggalos to superheroes to nudists (both intentional and unintentional).

crazy people on the cta
People of the CTA

You definitely want to get off at the same stop as the guy with a keg caddy.

crazy people on the cta
People of the CTA

Buy one garbage bag, get two free, only at Jos. A. Bank.

crazy people on the cta
People of the CTA

Guy Trapped In The '90s sees all non-JNCO Jeans as skinny jeans.

crazy people on the cta
People of the CTA

You weren't expecting such a well-read Juggalo, were you?? Sure, those are cannabis leaves on the cover, but still...

crazy people on the cta
People of the CTA

All other mullets bow before the braided skullet.

crazy people on the cta
People of the CTA

Hope she's calling in a penicillin prescription.

crazy people on the cta
People of the CTA

If you’ve ever been embarrassed by having toilet paper on your shoe, just remember this woman.

crazy people on the cta
People of the CTA

Internet, schminternet.

crazy people on the cta
People of the CTA

This kinda defeats the point of renting a Divvy in the first place.

crazy people CTA Chicago
People of the CTA

This man is having a dream that he owns a giant chinchilla sombrero. He's going to be very excited when he wakes up.

crazy people on the cta
People of the CTA

Rat statue, Casio keyboard, giant pentagram panda: well, this all checks out.

crazy people on the cta
People of the CTA

Other Guy Trapped In The '90s wants nothing to do with touchscreens. 

crazy people on the cta
People of the CTA

“Hey Matilda, I’m coming back from Trader Joe's with some artisanal tofurky and fair trade pretzels.” 

crazy people on the cta
People of the CTA

Bert is not going to be happy when he finds out Ernie relapsed again.

crazy people CTA Chicago
People of the CTA

He took the "Which Game of Thrones house are you?" quiz, and got "Put On Pants For Christ's Sake".

crazy people on the cta
People of the CTA

If only he asked the guy sitting in front of him.

crazy people on the cta
People of the CTA

You can buy groceries; you can't buy self-awareness.

crazy people on the cta
People of the CTA

"Hey Seraphina, our vintage chinchilla hats are really gaining steam on Etsy."

crazy people on the cta
People of the CTA

Other OTHER Guy Trapped In The '90s only knows how to get around by skitching.

crazy people on the cta
People of the CTA

Brown hoodie kid is not impressed.

crazy people on the cta
People of the CTA

That's a pretty judgmental look for someone who's spilling rabbit poop all over the bus.

crazy people on the cta
People of the CTA

A naked "goddess" on the train sounds good in theory, until she starts yelling and slapping you.

crazy people on the cta
People of the CTA

Soliciting, gambling, and nefarious blanket activities are prohibited on CTA vehicles.

crazy people on the cta
People of the CTA

For all we know, this might be the actual actor who played the green Power Ranger. Let's get Tommy some work, you guys.

crazy people on the cta
People of the CTA

Dave Grohl (!?).

crazy people on the cta
People of the CTA

“I stopped using phones all together, I write a lot of letters by quill. This cast? Oh, it’s decorative.”

crazy people on the cta
People of the CTA

We would make a joke about this man in the duster if it weren't for the dangerous-looking object sticking out of his pocket.

crazy people on the cta
People of the CTA

You know what, YOLO Tattoo Man? Sometimes even once is too many times.

crazy people on the cta
People of the CTA

You'll shoot your eye out, kid! Or more likely, you'll shoot the guy that your gun is directly aimed at.

crazy people on the cta
People of the CTA

And finally: this is the bounty hunter who hunts Dog the Bounty Hunter.

Find more People of the CTA on their website and Facebook.

Sean Cooley is Thrillist's Chicago Editor, and had been that guy who warns others not to get on a poo train. Follow him @SeanCooley.

