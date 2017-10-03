The Pitchfork Music Festival 2015 Lineup Is Right Here

The first major music festival of the summer has announced its lineup... and it’s a pretty damn good one. Pitchfork Music Festival, hosting its 10th anniversary edition July 17-19th in Union Park, will feature local heroes Wilco headlining Friday night, Sleater-Kinney (with Portlandia star Carrie Brownstein in tow) Saturday night, and closing act Chance the Rapper on Sunday night.
Additional Friday acts include Chvrches, Panda Bear, Mac DeMarco, ILoveMakonnen, Iceage, Ought, Steve Gunn, Tobias Jesso Jr, Jessica Pratt, Natalie Prass, and Ryley Walker. Also performing Saturday are Future Islands, The New Pornographers, Todd Terje & The Olsens, Kurt Vile, Parquet Courts, Ariel Pink, Vic Mensa, A$AP Ferg, Ex Hex, Vince Staples, Future Brown, Shamir, Mr Twin Sister, Protomartyr, Jimmy Whispers, and Bully. And closing out the fest on Sunday are Run the Jewels, Caribou, Jamie xx, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, Courtney Barnett, Perfume Genius, Waxahatchee, SOPHIE, The Julie Ruin, Clark, How to Dress Well, A. G. Cook, Viet Cong, Mourn, Bitchin Bajas, and Single Mothers.
Tickets are now on sale for $65 per day or $150 for a three-day pass.
Jay Gentile is Thrillist's Chicago Editor. Follow him on Twitter @ThrillistChi.