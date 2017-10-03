Sponsored

Red Bull is Throwing a Baroque Breakdancing Party in Chicago

Red Bull Flying Bach
Courtesy of Red Bull

On September 25th, 26th, and 27th, breakdance crew The Flying Steps will shake up The Chicago Theatre with Red Bull Flying Bach, a live performance that pairs their award-winning swag with the musical stylings of Johann Sebastian Bach.
 
In addition to gravity-defying dance moves choreographed and created by Vartan Bassil and Christoph Hagel (with special guest Swedish ballerina Anna Holmström), the world-traveling show features probably the only example of hardcore live acrobatics to be accompanied by Bach’s Well-Tempered Clavier. So if you’re a true Renaissance man who digs live dance, jaw-dropping flip moves, and a subtle nod to pre-Mozart concert music, snag your spot now.